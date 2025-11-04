BuiltFast and Ymir Partner to Launch ‘Vector’ - The Future of Serverless Hosting for WordPress Websites

Vector by BuiltFast

BuiltFast, a leading provider of high-performance hosting, announced a strategic partnership with Ymir, a pioneer in serverless infrastructure for WordPress.

Websites shouldn’t fail when they succeed,” said Paul Carter, CEO of BuiltFast. “Our partnership with Ymir allows us to bring enterprise-level performance and reliability to every customer.” — Paul Carter, CEO of BuiltFast

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BuiltFast , a leading provider of high-performance web hosting, today announced a strategic partnership with Ymir, a pioneer in serverless infrastructure for WordPress websites. The collaboration powers the launch of BuiltFast’s new platforms, Vector and Vector Pro, offering an unmatched combination of scalability, security, and performance for websites that simply cannot afford to go down.A New Standard for Scalable Hosting for WordPressVector leverages Ymir’s advanced serverless technology to deliver auto-scaling WordPress environments that respond instantly to real-time traffic demands. Combined with BuiltFast’s enterprise-grade stack, which includes a global CDN, web application firewall (WAF), DDoS protection, automatic SSL certificates, and cloud backups. Vector provides a hosting experience that’s both highly available and cost-efficient.Unlike traditional “always-on” infrastructure that bills for idle capacity, Vector’s serverless model scales dynamically, using compute power only when needed. The result is a faster, more resilient hosting platform that adapts automatically to any workload.“We built Vector because websites shouldn’t fail when they succeed,” said Paul Carter, CEO of BuiltFast. “Our partnership with Ymir allows us to bring enterprise-level performance and reliability to every customer, whether it’s a local business or a global brand, without the complexity or cost of traditional infrastructure.”Smart Caching Meets Serverless SpeedVector’s intelligent caching engine ensures dynamic pages and personalized content remain fully functional while static assets are delivered at lightning speed. This innovation allows interactive WordPress sites, such as e-commerce stores or membership platforms, to scale independently of cached content, maintaining peak performance even during viral traffic surges.“This isn’t incremental improvement, it’s architectural evolution,” added Justin Mazzi, CTO of BuiltFast. “Vector’s ability to intelligently cache and isolate workloads means developers can finally build WordPress experiences that scale like modern cloud apps.”Powering the Future of WordPress InfrastructureFor Ymir, the partnership represents a shared commitment to making serverless technology accessible to mainstream WordPress users.“BuiltFast understands the future of hosting for WordPress,” said Carl Alexander, CEO of Ymir. “Vector combines our serverless foundation with BuiltFast’s customer-first design, creating a hosting solution that’s fast, flexible, and ready for the next decade of the web.”AvailabilityThe Vector platform, designed for retail customers and small-businesses, and Vector Pro designed as an API-first, while-label version for hosting companies, plugin and theme companies and design agencies, will launch publicly in November 2025. Early access and scheduling demos are available now at www.builtfast.com/vector Media Contacts:BuiltFast Media RelationsEmail: press@builtfast.com Website: builtfast.comYmir Media RelationsEmail: press@ymirapp.com Website: ymirapp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.