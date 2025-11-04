Zapier celebrates Viva Executive Assistants’ 100% AI adoption and transformation success

Award-winning AI Adoption framework from Viva Executive Assistants

By training every executive assistant to become an AI builder, Viva Executive Assistants earned an award from Zapier for company-wide transformation.

We’re passionate about AI adoption because executive assistants have a ripple effect across every part of an organization. When an EA learns to automate a process, that skill spreads to entire teams.” — Adnan Khan, co-CEO and co-Founder at Viva

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Co-CEOs Fineas Tatar and Adnan Khan set an ambitious goal for the company, it wasn’t tied to revenue; it was about reaching AI proficiency team-wide. “We wanted our executive assistants to be the best in the world at using AI,” said Khan.The first step was simple: for each EA to build 1 automation in Zapier (a 'Zap') that would improve their daily workflow. That one Zap sparked a cultural shift, one that directly supports Viva’s mission to create meaningful work opportunities for women in Latin America. By equipping them with advanced AI skills, Viva empowers its team to drive greater executive impact, expand career potential, and redefine what world-class remote support looks like."Tools like Zapier enabled us to build a culture of experimentation—not automating for the sake of it, but solving real pain points," said Dania Maduro, Senior Executive Assistant at Viva Executive Assistants. "Starting with simple Zaps was the perfect way to get our feet wet before scaling more complex workflows."Within a single quarter, every customer-facing executive assistant had built and implemented at least one automation. This milestone marked the beginning of Viva’s structured approach to AI adoption: live "Automate This" sessions, 1-on-1 co-building, a shared library of use cases, and a five-level AI proficiency model that expanded to the entire organization."Zapier helped us move fast without reinventing the wheel," Khan said. "It gave us a framework to make automation part of our culture."Viva’s transformation was later highlighted in Zapier’s feature "How Viva inspired 100% of its Executive Assistants into AI builders with Zapier," which showcased real examples of automation—such as meeting brief generators, resume formatting tools, and AI-assisted customer follow-ups that cut manual work by up to 50%.Today, AI is embedded in every part of Viva’s operations—from hiring and onboarding to performance and engagement. The initiative has positioned the company as one of the few professional services firms to achieve company-wide AI fluency."We’re passionate about AI adoption because executive assistants have a ripple effect across every part of an organization," said Khan. "When an EA learns to automate a process, that skill spreads—to managers, to teams, to entire departments. We’re sharing our framework publicly because we want other companies to build that same momentum and empower their people to lead with AI."The results speak for themselves:- 100% AI adoption: Every Viva team member has reached at least the AI Builder level in Viva’s five-tier proficiency framework, applying automation and prompting skills across daily work.- From first Zap to full fluency: What began with one Zapier automation per assistant evolved into company-wide adoption and continuous skill development.- Peer learning at scale: Daily office hours established for mentoring, co-building, and sharing new automations.- Structured growth: A five-level AI learning path guiding progression from Explorer to Architect, covering prompting, automation, and business acumen.- Knowledge sharing: A growing internal library of executive-assistant–specific use cases now accessible across all teams.- Industry recognition: Co-CEO Adnan Khan honored by Zapier as Z Suite AI Transformation Leader of the Year for leading the company’s transformation."AI adoption became sustainable when our managers led from the front," Khan said. "Every automation was tied to a business goal, not a trend; that’s what made it stick.""The real shift happened when we built our own AI competency framework. We turned learning into hands-on challenges, and our leaders led by example, showing that AI isn’t a buzzword but a tool that makes work more meaningful and effective," said Jani Sanguino, Head of People at Viva Executive Assistants.As part of this initiative, Sr EA Dania Maduro and Arantxa Godinez, Sr People Ops Specialist, were invited to speak at ZapConnect 2025, Zapier’s global automation conference. They shared Viva’s journey toward organization-wide automation maturity, highlighting how hands-on AI training and Zapier integrations helped transform individual workflows into scalable systems that benefit executives company-wide. See Viva’s complete AI adoption framework , team training steps, and automation examples here.

Company AI-Adoption framework | Viva Executive Assistants

