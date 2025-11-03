Families of missing persons to call for global action
The Conference – the only global forum of its kind – will bring together more than 900 participants from over 50 countries, both online and in person, to share experiences, foster solidarity and push for stronger, long-term responses to one of the most devastating legacies of conflict, migration and violence.
“Behind every missing person is a family living in uncertainty and pain,” said Cristian Rivier, head of the ICRC’s Central Tracing Agency (CTA). “Families have the right to know what happened to their loved ones. Meeting their long-term needs, whether legal, administrative, economic or psychosocial, is a humanitarian imperative – and key to peace and reconciliation.”
By the end of 2024, more than 284,000 people were registered as missing with the Family Links Network – only a fraction of the true global scale. Families often face stigma, financial hardship and legal obstacles on top of the psychological toll of uncertainty.
A joint public statement from families – shared with media under embargo until 13 November, 16:30 CET – will be read aloud at the Closing Ceremony, calling for global attention and concrete action to address disappearances:
“Experiencing disappearance dismantles the foundation of family and community. We appeal to the world to hear us and amplify our voice. Together we can make a difference.”
While the conference itself remains a confidential space dedicated to families, for the first time the Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be livestreamed and open to the public:
Opening Ceremony – 11 November, 14:00-16:00 CET
- Remarks by Pierre Krähenbühl, ICRC’s Director-General
- Testimonies from families about the scale and impact of disappearances.
Closing Ceremony – 13 November, 16:00-18:00 CET
- Remarks by Cristian Rivier, Head of CTA
- Read-out of the families’ joint statement
Launched in Sarajevo in 2019 at the request of families, the Conference is now a biennial event. Its fourth edition will feature cross-regional peer exchanges, discussions on visibility, advocacy and coping with loss, with live multilingual interpretation from the ICRC Humanitarium studio in Geneva – providing a safe space for connection, while raising global awareness.
The ICRC stresses that disappearances are preventable. States and parties to conflicts have the primary responsibility under international law to prevent people from going missing, clarify the fate of the missing, and support families. Experience from Colombia, the Balkans and other contexts show that resolving missing persons cases is essential for peace processes, reconciliation, and community recovery.
“Those addressing the issue of missing persons need to position families and their experience and expertise at the centre of any effort, while ensuring their safety and well-being,” said Caroline Douilliez, Head of the CTA Advisory Centre, which led the organisation of the conference. “Authorities must listen to them, prevent further disappearances, and provide answers. This is a collective responsibility.”
About the Family Links Network:
The ICRC, together with Red Cross Red Crescent National Societies, works worldwide to search for missing persons and reconnect families separated by conflict, disasters or migration. Together they form the Family Links Network, driven by a simple premise: everyone has the right to know the fate of their loved ones.
Note to editors:
The figure of 284,000 missing persons worldwide represents only those cases documented by the Family Links Network as of December 2024. They do not represent the total number of people missing around the world, which is likely to be far higher. A person is considered missing from the moment a family registers them until the case is resolved by either the ICRC and Red Cross or Red Crescent teams, or the family informs us they have found their loved one.
