Families of missing persons to call for global action

The Conference – the only global forum of its kind – will bring together more than 900 participants from over 50 countries, both online and in person, to share experiences, foster solidarity and push for stronger, long-term responses to one of the most devastating legacies of conflict, migration and violence.

“Behind every missing person is a family living in uncertainty and pain,” said Cristian Rivier, head of the ICRC’s Central Tracing Agency (CTA). “Families have the right to know what happened to their loved ones. Meeting their long-term needs, whether legal, administrative, economic or psychosocial, is a humanitarian imperative – and key to peace and reconciliation.”

By the end of 2024, more than 284,000 people were registered as missing with the Family Links Network – only a fraction of the true global scale. Families often face stigma, financial hardship and legal obstacles on top of the psychological toll of uncertainty.

A joint public statement from families – shared with media under embargo until 13 November, 16:30 CET – will be read aloud at the Closing Ceremony, calling for global attention and concrete action to address disappearances:

“Experiencing disappearance dismantles the foundation of family and community. We appeal to the world to hear us and amplify our voice. Together we can make a difference.”

While the conference itself remains a confidential space dedicated to families, for the first time the Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be livestreamed and open to the public:

Opening Ceremony – 11 November, 14:00-16:00 CET

Remarks by Pierre Krähenbühl, ICRC’s Director-General

Testimonies from families about the scale and impact of disappearances.

Closing Ceremony – 13 November, 16:00-18:00 CET

Remarks by Cristian Rivier, Head of CTA

Read-out of the families’ joint statement

Launched in Sarajevo in 2019 at the request of families, the Conference is now a biennial event. Its fourth edition will feature cross-regional peer exchanges, discussions on visibility, advocacy and coping with loss, with live multilingual interpretation from the ICRC Humanitarium studio in Geneva – providing a safe space for connection, while raising global awareness.

The ICRC stresses that disappearances are preventable. States and parties to conflicts have the primary responsibility under international law to prevent people from going missing, clarify the fate of the missing, and support families. Experience from Colombia, the Balkans and other contexts show that resolving missing persons cases is essential for peace processes, reconciliation, and community recovery.

“Those addressing the issue of missing persons need to position families and their experience and expertise at the centre of any effort, while ensuring their safety and well-being,” said Caroline Douilliez, Head of the CTA Advisory Centre, which led the organisation of the conference. “Authorities must listen to them, prevent further disappearances, and provide answers. This is a collective responsibility.”