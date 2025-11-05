Frequently asked questions on ICRC and Palestinian detainees

We have been present in Israel and the occupied territories (including the occupied Palestinian territory) since 1967 and have offices in Tel Aviv, the occupied Golan Heights, Gaza, and across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has a long history of visiting detainees around the world. Our commitment to detainees and their families is unwavering in Israel and the occupied territories as it is everywhere else.

Since 7 October 2023, the ICRC has not been able to visit any Palestinian detainees in Israeli places of detention. The ICRC has repeatedly called to be notified of and allowed to visit Palestinians in Israeli detention and continues its discussion with relevant authorities to work to regain access. ICRC staff also engage with released detainees wherever feasible.

The role of the ICRC currently consists of regularly receiving Palestinian detainees that are unilaterally released by Israel into Gaza. ICRC staff provide basic support and assistance items, including phones so those released can contact their families. In these unilateral releases, the ICRC has facilitated the transport within Gaza of over 2,200 Palestinian detainees in the last two years.

In separate operations, and with the agreement of the parties, the ICRC has also acted as a neutral intermediary to facilitate the transfer of Palestinian detainees to both the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and Gaza. Since 7 October 2023, we have facilitated the transfer of more than 3,400 Palestinian detainees from Israeli places of detention to their families as agreed by parties, and as part of the ICRC’s neutral intermediary role.

Below are answers to questions we regularly receive about Palestinian detainees and our assistance to those released.