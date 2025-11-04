Colorado Becomes a Launchpad for Securing Second Residencies and Passports

A Second Residency or Passport is Easier Than You Think

Colorado Becomes a Launchpad for Global Freedom as Latitude Group Empowers Americans to Secure Second Residencies and Citizenships Without Leaving Home

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans are no longer just dreaming of international freedom — they’re acting on it. From the heart of the Rockies, global residency and citizenship advisory firm Latitude Group is helping U.S. residents secure second residencies and citizenships — all without leaving Colorado.

Following the successful launch of its U.S. office in Denver, Latitude Group is inviting Coloradans and West Coast residents to two exclusive in-person events: Seattle on November 11th, 2025 and Denver on November 13th, 2025, where attendees will discover how global mobility can offer new avenues for freedom, lifestyle and opportunity.

“Today, people are looking beyond borders for peace of mind,” says Heidi Finn, Head of Latitude’s Denver office. "We work with a diverse range of clients — from families seeking EU university access for their children, retirees planning for high-quality healthcare abroad, LGBTQ+ couples pursuing legal recognition and family security, to investors expanding their businesses or building rental portfolios across global markets. For some, it’s about opportunity; for others, a geopolitical hedge. The motivations are as varied as the people themselves — but they all share one thing in common: everyone wants options.

From its Colorado base, Latitude helps Americans apply for the most sought-after programs, including Portugal, Malta, Italy, Greece, New Zealand and Caribbean fast-track options- without having to leave home.

“Whether for global access, investment diversification, or personal identity, it’s about ensuring you and your family have the freedom to choose where and how you live,” adds Finn. Latitude’s data shows a 300% year-over-year surge in inquiries from U.S. clients seeking second residencies or citizenships — a reflection of rising interest in global stability, education access, and lifestyle flexibility.

The upcoming events in Seattle (November 11) and Denver (November 13) will feature presentations from Latitude’s Global Leadership Team, highlighting some of the most in-demand programs — including Portugal’s Golden Visa, Malta’s Citizenship for Exceptional Services (often referred to as ‘Citizenship by Merit’), investor visa options in Italy and New Zealand, residency through real estate investment in Greece, and the Caribbean’s fast-track citizenship opportunities.

Event Registration:

Seattle Event: November 11, 2025 @ 5:30-8p

Denver Event: November 13, 2025 @ 5:30-8p

Registration: heidi.finn@latitudeworld.com

Seats are limited for both events and pre-registration is required.

ABOUT LATITUDE GROUP

Latitude Group is a global leader in residency and citizenship-by-investment solutions, expanding freedom through international mobility. With offices across Europe, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and North America, Latitude offers trusted, transparent, and strategic guidance for clients seeking to secure their global futures. www.latitudeworld.com

