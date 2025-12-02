CHASM Drives Green Concrete Innovation, Strengthening Norman, Oklahoma’s Advanced Materials Leadership

Pioneering Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Technology Achieves Stronger, More Sustainable Concrete at Scale

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHASM Advanced Materials, Inc. (CHASM), a U.S.-based leader in carbon nanotube (CNT) innovation and manufacturing, and the Cleveland County Economic Development Coalition (CCEDC) announced today that CHASM has successfully completed a green concrete pour demonstration, showcasing a major advancement in scalable, low-carbon concrete solutions that deliver high performance without the “green premium.”

While the demonstration was co-designed by Terracon and CHASM and conducted by Andale Construction at the site of Air Capitol Materials in Wichita, Kansas, it marks a major milestone in advancing CHASM’s CNT technology toward broader validation and commercialization in green concrete and serves as a cornerstone in Cleveland County’s rise as a center for innovation and advanced materials.

CHASM’s patented NTeC® technology enables CNTs to be integrated into cement using its innovative dry dispersion process, overcoming traditional barriers of cost and scalability while maintaining concrete workability and improving mechanical performance. The Kansas field test confirms that NTeC®-C CNT-enhanced concrete pours exceptionally well at scale and is expected to demonstrate long-term durability under heavy loads and harsh weather conditions.

CHASM’s $24 million expansion in Cleveland County establishes a state-of-the-art CNT and catalyst production facility that will house two of the world’s largest CNT reactors, each with a 1,500 metric ton annual capacity. Supported by a $5 million construction loan facilitated through CCEDC, the project will create 84 high-skilled jobs and further strengthen the region’s leadership in sustainable manufacturing.

“CHASM is proud to deepen its roots in Norman and advance Oklahoma’s legacy of materials innovation,” said David Arthur, CEO and Co-founder of CHASM. “Our technology began with university research in Norman and has evolved into scalable, real-world solutions that are making infrastructure greener, stronger, and more sustainable around the world.”

CHASM’s technology has deep ties to the University of Oklahoma (OU), where pioneering CNT research and patents laid the foundation for today’s breakthrough. Building on the legacy of OU spin-out SouthWest NanoTechnologies (SWeNT)—now part of CHASM—the company’s Norman operations keep talent, IP, and technical know-how in Oklahoma while expanding into global markets. Royalties continue to flow back to OU, reinforcing the state’s role as a bridge between research and industry.

As CHASM expands its Norman facility and builds its new demonstration plant, the company’s forward strategy is clear: a technology licensing business model that will enable many plants around the world to globalize this game-changing CNT technology—bringing sustainable innovation from Norman to the world. According to Cleveland County Commissioner Rusty Grissom, “CHASM is putting Cleveland County on the map as the capital of advanced materials and creating a red-hot pipeline for new investment and jobs. Taxpayers demanded high-skill employment and smarter infrastructure, now thanks to CHASM, we are delivering both: 84 new jobs and tougher, lower-carbon concrete at no green premium.”

“What CHASM produces, and is demonstrating with this concrete pour, is just the beginning of what I believe will become a worldwide disruptor in multiple industries. Their local manufacturing plant is ground zero for carbon nanotube innovation, which will bring dozens of industries to Oklahoma and provide me a pipeline of companies to recruit here.” said Lawrence McKinney, President and CEO of the Cleveland County Economic Development Coalition.

By enabling greater use of greener, lower-cost supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) such as fly ash, volcanic ash, calcined clay, slag and limestone, NTeC®-C delivers true sustainability without the green premium—reducing both carbon emissions and material costs while driving economic growth locally and globally.

About CHASM

CHASM’s mission is to develop and manufacture advanced carbon nano materials, leveraging its innovative product platforms to create a safer, more connected, and sustainable world. The company’s patented nanotube manufacturing platform combined with its unique ability to integrate CNTs into product solutions is unleashing the power of nanotechnology. CHASM’s technology licensing model enables global deployment of this game-changing CNT technology across multiple production sites worldwide.

Innovations powered by CHASM include universal transparent heaters for safer driving and a broad range of non-automotive applications, transparent antennas for smarter cities, conductive additives for EV batteries, and cement additives for greener (lower carbon footprint) concrete. CHASM is building the world’s largest multiwall CNT reactor (1,500 metric tons annual capacity) in Norman, Oklahoma, to produce NTeC® products to support battery and cement applications. AgeNT, NTeC, CHASM, and the CHASM logo are trademarks of Chasm Advanced Materials, Inc. Learn more at www.chasmtek.com. Media contact: Ina Jiang, VP Marketing. T: 781-821-0443. E: Marketing@chasmtek.com.

About the Cleveland County Economic Development Coalition (CCEDC)

CCEDC is a private-sector-led coalition advancing entrepreneurship, innovation, talent, and quality of life across Cleveland County, Oklahoma—turning research and grit into jobs, capital investment, and national headlines. Learn more at www.SelectNorman.com.

