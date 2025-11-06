eFans Launches World’s First AI-Powered Sports Assistant — 'ChatGPT for Sports'

eFans, Your AI Sports Assistant

The revolutionary AI-powered platform is transforming the way fans connect with sports.

eFans is built for the modern sports fan: fast, intelligent, and personalized” — said Stephan Maric, Founder of eFans AI

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eFans, a next-generation AI sports technology company, today announced the official launch of eFans AI , the world's first AI-Powered sports assistant.Described as “the ChatGPT for Sports,” eFans provides fans with insights, highlights and real-time answers for every sports question.eFans AI allows users to ask anything about sports, players, teams, stats, transfers, history, predictions and get answers instantly through conversational AI. Whether fans follow football, basketball, tennis, F1, UFC, or any sport in the world, eFans delivers real-time insights, match analysis, historical data, and intelligent recommendations in seconds. eFans.com is built for the modern sports fan: fast, intelligent, and personalized,” said Stephan Maric, Founder & CEO of eFans. “For decades, fans had to search through websites, apps, and live score pages just to find basic answers about their teams or favorite players. Now with eFans, you simply ask anything about sports and get answers instantly.”What Makes eFans Different:- AI-Powered Sports Experience: eFans combines advanced AI technology with deep sports data to deliver instant insights and real-time conversations for every fan.- All-in-One Platform: From live scores and player stats to highlights and news — eFans brings everything together in one intelligent ecosystem.- Personalized Engagement: The platform adapts to each fan’s favorite teams, leagues, and interests, creating a tailored experience unlike any other.- Real Conversations, Real Emotion: With ChatGPT-style interactions, users can talk to AI as if chatting with a true sports expert.- Predictive Analytics & Insights: Stay ahead of the game with live data, performance tracking, and AI-driven predictions.The launch of eFans marks the next wave in sports innovation, combining AI, sports data, and fan engagement. Unlike traditional sports apps, eFans is built around conversation, allowing fans to interact with sports data more naturally and deeply than ever before. With over 3.5 billion global sports fans, 300 million+ fantasy players, and billions spent annually on sports media, betting, and fitness, eFans aims to become the AI-powered operating system for fandom.eFans is built on a proprietary AI architecture that combines large language model orchestration, real-time data streaming, and retrieval-augmented generation to deliver instant and intelligent sports insights.Now available at www.eFans.com , the platform marks the beginning of a new era for sports fans worldwide. Following the successful launch of its web version, eFans is set to release its mobile app in early 2026, introducing a range of innovative features designed to enhance the fan experience like never before.About eFanseFans pioneered sports social networking in 2007 and has continuously evolved to meet changing fan expectations through nearly two decades. The company now delivers the world's most sophisticated AI-powered sports assistant, combining conversational intelligence with deep personalization to create individualized sports experiences. eFans represents the natural evolution of sports technology; from social connection to intelligent, personalized engagement.

