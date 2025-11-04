Influential Women Highlights Judith (Judi) Upshaw: A Leading Retail Professional

WILMER, AL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recognizing a Dollar General Store Manager Driving Team Success and Excellence in Customer ServiceInfluential Women is excited to announce the recognition of Judith (Judi) Upshaw in its prestigious 2025 series, celebrating her remarkable contributions to the retail industry. With over four years of dedicated experience at Dollar General, where she currently serves as a Store Manager Ladder, Judi has established herself as a leader known for her operational skills and commitment to excellence.In her role at Dollar General, Judi has successfully managed payroll administration and spearheaded business development initiatives at the store level. Her strong work ethic and people-first mindset have earned her immense respect from her team and the wider community. Judi believes in empowering her staff, fostering a collaborative environment that drives success and enhances customer experiences.Before embarking on her retail career, Judi earned an Associate’s Degree in Medical Office Management/Administration from Fortis College in Mobile, Alabama, and became a Certified Medical Assistant. This diverse background has equipped her with unique insights into customer service and operational efficiency, which she applies daily in her current position.Judi attributes her success to the invaluable advice she received early in her career: “Don’t stress the little things and always raise your hand—because stepping up and staying calm opens doors and builds confidence.” She emphasizes the importance of communication and encourages young women entering the retail industry to embrace their curiosity: “There’s no such thing as a dumb question—always ask, always speak up, and never let anyone tell you that you can’t.”As she continues to grow in her career, one of Judi’s biggest challenges is learning to delegate tasks effectively—a skill she acknowledges is vital for sustainable leadership. Integrity and honesty are the cornerstones of Judi’s professional and personal life, guiding her decisions and relationships.Outside of her professional accomplishments, Judi is a proud mother of three and grandmother of two, with another grandchild on the way. She has spent 14 years coaching softball, beginning with her daughters and now supporting her granddaughter, instilling teamwork, discipline, and confidence in young athletes. Judi carries the same dedication to her professional life as she does to her family, leading with heart, purpose, and unwavering perseverance.Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/judi-upshaw Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

