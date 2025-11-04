Dr. Michael Bercik Awarded Active Membership in the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons (ASES) Society

Michael J. Bercik Jr., MD

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Michael Bercik, a renowned Lancaster shoulder surgeon, has been awarded Active Membership in the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons (ASES), one of the most prestigious professional organizations in orthopedic medicine. This recognition marks the culmination of nearly a decade of dedication, clinical excellence, and scholarly contribution in the field of shoulder and elbow surgery The American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons represents the highest standard of expertise in upper extremity care. According to ASES, “Membership in ASES is a privilege and an honor. Only highly experienced orthopedic surgeons and researchers are considered for membership. Prospective members must meet strict academic and clinical requirements to become members of ASES.”A Milestone of Professional ExcellenceAchieving Active Membership is a rare and significant professional distinction. The ASES membership process includes several tiers, with Active Membership being the highest and most selective level. Each stage requires extensive peer evaluation, professional recommendations, and evidence of leadership in orthopedic education, research, and patient care.For Dr. Bercik, this achievement follows nearly 10 years of commitment to advancing the field of shoulder and elbow surgery through innovative techniques, compassionate care, and academic involvement. His acceptance as an Active Member reflects his standing as a leading orthopedic expert in the Lancaster region and his dedication to improving outcomes for patients with complex upper extremity conditions.Expertise in Shoulder and Elbow SurgeryAs a Lancaster shoulder surgeon with advanced training in shoulder and elbow reconstruction, arthroscopic surgery, and joint preservation, Dr. Bercik has built a reputation for delivering highly specialized and patient-focused care. His work encompasses the treatment of rotator cuff tears, shoulder instability, arthritis, fractures, and tendon injuries using minimally invasive and reconstructive surgical techniques.Dr. Bercik’s practice is recognized for its focus on restoring mobility, reducing pain, and helping patients return to an active lifestyle. His emphasis on individualized treatment plans and the latest surgical advancements ensures that patients receive the most effective and evidence-based orthopedic care available.The Significance of ASES Active MembershipFounded in 1982, the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons is composed of a distinguished group of orthopedic surgeons and researchers from around the world. Membership is granted only after a thorough review by the ASES Membership Committee and requires demonstration of significant contributions to the specialty.Active Members are recognized as leaders in their field, not only for their surgical expertise but also for their commitment to research, teaching, and advancing the science of shoulder and elbow care. The society fosters collaboration among top orthopedic professionals to promote innovation, refine surgical techniques, and improve patient outcomes globally.According to the ASES, members who achieve Active status embody the highest ideals of the profession. A surgeon should have clinical mastery, academic contribution, and an unwavering dedication to excellence in patient care.A Recognition of Dedication and LeadershipDr. Bercik’s induction into Active Membership is a testament to his years of service, education, and leadership within the orthopedic community. His achievement reflects both his personal dedication to patient care and his professional commitment to advancing the specialty through clinical innovation and continuing education.As a respected Lancaster shoulder surgeon, Dr. Bercik has contributed to the ongoing evolution of shoulder and elbow surgery by incorporating advanced techniques and evidence-based practices into his work. His membership in ASES further reinforces his role as a trusted authority in upper extremity care and as part of a global network of surgeons dedicated to improving orthopedic outcomes.About Dr. Michael BercikDr. Michael Bercik is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder and elbow surgery. As a leading Lancaster shoulder surgeon , he provides expert diagnosis and treatment for a wide range of upper extremity conditions, including rotator cuff tears, labral injuries, and degenerative joint diseases. His clinical approach emphasizes precision, innovation, and patient-centered care, helping individuals restore function and improve quality of life.Dr. Bercik’s dedication to his patients and his ongoing involvement in orthopedic research and education exemplify his commitment to advancing the field and maintaining the highest standards of care.

