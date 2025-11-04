Local Author, Bookstore Owner Releases YA Fantasy Novel, Grows Creative Community in La Grange and Shepherdsville

Awakening, Book One in the Winberie Journals by Lynn Tincher

Lynn Tincher, owner of From the Ground Up Books, releases Awakening and continues building a creative home for readers and writers in Kentucky.

Awakening began as a way to understand my own grief. It became a world full of wonder, friendship, and the discovery that we can grow through what we survive.”” — Lynn Tincher

LA GRANGE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseContact: From the Ground Up Books & Resources, LLC Lynn Tincher , Author and Store Ownerlynn@ftgub.com | www.fromthegroundupbooks.com Local Author and Bookstore Owner Releases New Young Adult Fantasy Novel, Continues to Grow Creative Community in La Grange and ShepherdsvilleKentucky author and bookstore owner Lynn Tincher is celebrating the release of The Winberie Journals: Awakening, the highly anticipated first book in her new young adult fantasy series. The book follows twelve-year-old Danny Finnegan as he is pulled into a magical world filled with ancient forests, mythical creatures, and a journey through grief, self-discovery, and belonging.Tincher is known locally not only as an author but also as the owner of From the Ground Up Books, the independent bookstore that has become a creative home for writers, readers, and the slightly mystical. The La Grange location sits inside the historic Ballard House, widely known for its ghostly history and the recent viral success of Witches Night Out. This community celebration drew hundreds to Main Street from at least six different states.“We are a bookstore, a gathering place, a storytelling hub, a bit of a haunted landmark, and occasionally a dance floor,” Tincher said. “If you show up here, you leave with a story. Sometimes two.”Awakening marks the beginning of a four-book series. The story seamlessly blends Celtic mythology, magical creatures, emotional healing, and wonder in a way that feels both familiar and fresh. Early readers describe it as “for fans of Narnia, Percy Jackson, and anyone who has felt lost and found themselves in a story.”Beyond the release, Tincher continues her work as a writing coach, helping both new and established authors find their voice, complete their books, and navigate the world of independent publishing. Her coaching, workshops, and mentorship programs have helped many Kentucky writers launch their own creative careers.“Stories save us,” Tincher said. “They teach, they connect, and they remind us we’re not alone. Helping others write theirs is as meaningful to me as writing my own.”The Winberie Journals: Awakening is available at both bookstore locations, online, and through Bookshop.org.Event and Store InformationFrom the Ground Up Books – La Grange (Historic Ballard House)205 E Main Street, La Grange, KentuckyFrom the Ground Up Books – Shepherdsville160 Frank E Simon Avenue, Shepherdsville, KentuckyLaunch celebrations, signing events, author workshops, and community gatherings will be announced on the store’s website and social media channels.About the AuthorLynn Tincher is a Kentucky author, bookstore owner, writing coach, and co-host of the Weirdos in the Wild podcast . She is known for building community around storytelling and supporting writers at every stage of the creative process. Awakening is the first book in The Winberie Journals fantasy series.

