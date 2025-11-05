Le Wagon and Tomorrow University Launch Joint Bachelor’s in Artificial Intelligence

Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences Joint Bachelor x Le Wagon Build Your Career in Artificial Intelligence Learn from Leaders in Tech from organizations like Google, AWS or Lovable

A new joint Bachelor’s program empowering the next generation of AI leaders through hands-on, mission-driven learning.

I wish I would have had access to such a program when I started my career. Now I am thrilled to build one with Tomorrow University and enable the next generation of AI leaders in Europe” — Matthias Marschall, Director of Engineering at Google

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Le Wagon, the world’s leading coding bootcamp, and Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences, Europe’s pioneer in future-oriented online education, today announced the launch of their Joint Bachelor’s in Artificial Intelligence & Sustainable Technologies.

Designed for ambitious learners who want to shape the future of technology while studying flexibly from anywhere in the world, the program combines Le Wagon’s hands-on, technical bootcamps with Tomorrow University’s mission-driven, challenge-based learning model that empowers students to create real-world impact.

Together, they are committed to training the future of Tech Leaders with their network of experts from Google, AWS, and Loveable. The degree addresses the increasing demand for AI specialists, which is expected to grow by 40% in the next five years.

Future-Ready Learning

Students will gain hands-on expertise across key technology areas, including:

- Data Analytics — Navigate complex data landscapes and turn information into meaningful insights.

- AI Software Development — Build forward-thinking technology that’s inclusive, ethical, and impactful.

Graduates will be prepared for roles such as AI Software Engineer, Data Analyst, or to launch their own ventures. With project-based learning at its core, the program enables students to solve real-world challenges.

Strong Global Network

Students will become part of a thriving community that blends Le Wagon’s 30,000+ alumni network with Tomorrow University’s ecosystem of changemakers, founders, and tech leaders.

This network connects learners with professionals from companies like Google, AWS, and Loveable, as well as startups shaping the next wave of AI innovation. Learners can collaborate in hubs across Europe, join leading employers, or launch their own ventures — supported by a community built on knowledge-sharing, curiosity, and action.

Voices of Impact

“AI is transforming society. By combining tech skills with a mission-driven mindset, this Bachelor empowers our learners to create products, careers, and companies that define the next wave of AI innovation.”

— Virginie Vinson, CEO of Le Wagon

“At Tomorrow University, we believe education should be bold, collaborative, and future-focused. This degree empowers learners everywhere to not just understand AI, but to use it responsibly and creatively to build a better future.”

— Christian Rebernik, Co-Founder & CEO of Tomorrow University

Key Highlights

- 3-year accredited Bachelor’s degree jointly offered by Tomorrow University and Le Wagon

- Hands-on, project-based curriculum solving real-world challenges through AI

- Insights from leaders at Google, AWS, and Loveable

- Global, flexible learning experience for remote and on-site collaboration

- Scholarships and financial support available for selected candidates

- Graduates ready to drive responsible, human-centered AI innovation

Applications are now open for bold learners ready to shape the future of AI.

First cohort begins March 2026.

👉 https://www.tomorrow.university/joint-bachelor-of-science-le-wagon

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/_j8moYQpSsE?si=mLrftg2pTZ6H9sNZ

