Palm Holding Limited ADGM Prepares for Private Placement on the SIX Swiss Exchange

From the ground to your home” — Palm Holding LTD

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palm Holding Limited ADGM, a diversified investment and holding company headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) , has confirmed preparations for a private placement through Credit Linked Notes (CLNs) on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX) . This initiative marks a defining milestone in the Group’s capital-markets evolution, positioning Palm Holding Limited ADGM among a select class of UAE-based institutions integrating Swiss precision, ESG governance, and global-scale financial structuring.The upcoming private placement aims to strengthen Palm Holding Limited ADGM’s international capital base, accelerate its expansion across sustainable commodities and bullion markets, and reinforce the Group’s commitment to institutional governance, transparency, and long-term investor value creation.“This private placement represents a pivotal moment in Palm Holding Limited ADGM’s trajectory. We’re aligning the precision of Swiss capital markets with the vision of the UAE’s financial leadership — building an institution that reflects both innovation and transparency.” — Dr. Patrick Pilati, PhD, Private Investment Banking Advisor to Palm Holding Limited ADGM.“Palm Holding Limited ADGM is a product of strategic discipline and visionary leadership. We have built this enterprise on trust, precision, and institutional integrity — principles that will now anchor our entry into the European capital markets.” — Rishidas Vaniyankandi, Group Chairman, Palm Holding Limited ADGM.“Our mission is to elevate Palm Holding Limited ADGM from a regional leader to a globally recognized financial-industrial institution. This offering demonstrates the strength of our underlying businesses, our adherence to governance excellence, and our commitment to creating sustainable value for our investors, stakeholders, and the UAE economy.” — Manit M. Shah, Group CEO, Palm Holding Limited ADGM.STRATEGIC GROWTH PROGRAM 2026As the holding company of Palm Gold Refinery FZE and SEC Jewellery LLC, Palm Holding Limited ADGM has launched a Growth Acceleration Program (GAP 2026) to convert its cumulative bullion performance into sustained annualized refining and trading turnover. Between 2019 and 2025, the Group achieved USD $40 billion in cumulative bullion trading volume, positioning it among the GCC’s fastest-growing precious-metal operators. Under its 2026 roadmap, Palm Holding Limited ADGM aims to scale operations from a cumulative USD $40 billion to an annualized USD $40 billion per year by FY-2027.Key Growth Drivers:- Refinery Expansion: Palm Refinery UAE — the nation’s 4th-largest gold refinery — is expanding capacity through automation, throughput optimization, and blockchain-based traceability, sourcing feedstock from major global mining jurisdictions.- Trading Desk Optimization: SEC Jewellery LLC is transitioning to a fully institutional bullion-trading model, leveraging Tier-1 counterparties in Dubai, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, and Switzerland for higher liquidity and margin efficiency.- Integrated Custody and Supply Chain: Palm Holding Limited ADGM is broadening its custodial and logistics network under Tier-1 compliance standards with support from leading international banks and insurers.- Data-Driven Risk Management: Deployment of advanced analytics and market-intelligence tools to strengthen exposure control and execution quality.- ESG-Aligned Certification: Palm Refinery UAE is securing LEED and Responsible Gold certifications, ensuring total ESG and traceability compliance.By FY-2027, Palm Holding Limited ADGM targets: USD $40 billion annual bullion turnover, Top-3 refinery position in MENA, and operational presence in UAE Mainland, Hong Kong, India, Cyprus, Singapore, and Switzerland.GOVERNANCE, CUSTODY, AND INVESTOR PROTECTIONThe private placement will be issued via a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under Palm Holding Limited ADGM, with ISP Group Switzerland acting as Custodian Bank. Subscription proceeds will be allocated through regulated accounts in line with international AML, custody, and financial-transparency standards. The securities will be cleared and settled through Euroclear, with subscriptions opening on 24 November 2025 during APEX Invest 2025 in Abu Dhabi. The offering is reserved exclusively for Tier-1 global institutional investors, representing Palm Holding Limited ADGM’s formal entry into the European and international capital-markets arena.Each security will carry dual-insurance wrapping — insured by Investkreditbank AG and reinsured by Berkshire Hathaway — elevating the Euroclear-listed securities to an AA+ international rating. This structure places Palm Holding Limited ADGM’s offering among the most secure and institutionally engineered private placements ever originated from the UAE.This initiative underscores and solidifies the United Arab Emirates’ unique financial infrastructure and its emergence as a global hub for banking, capital markets, and precious-metal trade.ESG AND INSTITUTIONAL PARTNERSHIPSPalm Holding Limited ADGM’s ESG philosophy is built around measurable impact and responsible growth. The Group actively advances initiatives in clean-energy integration, sustainable mining, traceable supply chains, and ESG-certified refining aligned with UAE Vision 2031 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (2, 3, 7, 9, 13). The company collaborates with Tier-1 financial institutions and strategic partners across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia to uphold best-practice standards in governance, audit, and custodial oversight — ensuring each transaction reflects both institutional trust and global sustainability principles.ABOUT PALM HOLDING LIMITED ADGMPalm Holding Limited ADGM is a diversified investment group overseeing Palm Gold Refinery FZE and SEC Jewellery LLC — two of the UAE’s leading entities in bullion refining, trading, and sustainable-commodities investment. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Palm Holding Limited ADGM integrates advanced financial architecture, institutional governance, and ESG-compliant frameworks in collaboration with international custodians and banks. Its network spans the UAE, Hong Kong, India, Cyprus, Singapore, and Switzerland.Media Contact:Teodora PavlovaPalm Holding Limited ADGM📧 info@thepalmholdings.comAdvisory Contact:Dr. Patrick Pilati, PhDPrivate Investment Banking Advisor📧 SIXtradingdesk@thepalmholdings.comConfidential – Pre-Announcement Release – Palm Holding Limited ADGM © 2025 All Rights Reserved.

About Palm Holding LTD

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.