President Lai pens Washington Post article on boosting defense spending to protect Taiwan’s democracy  

TAIWAN, November 26 - Details 2025-11-25 President Lai meets Eswatini House of Assembly Speaker Jabulani Mabuza On the morning of November 25, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Speaker of the House of Assembly Jabulani Mabuza of the Kingdom of Eswatini. In remarks, President Lai thanked Eswatini for speaking out in support of Taiwan at international forums over the years. The president noted that cooperation between Taiwan and Eswatini has been fruitful in areas such as agriculture, public health, education, women’s empowerment, and renewable energy. He expressed hope that we will continue working together to make Eswatini an important base for linking Taiwan with African markets, creating even more opportunities for cooperation and spurring progress and prosperity in our nations and around the world. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I extend a warm welcome to Speaker Mabuza, who is leading a delegation to Taiwan after his last visit in 2018, and also to the members of the House of Assembly, who are here for the first time. Your presence is a demonstration of Eswatini’s strong support for Taiwan and a sign that diplomatic ties between our countries continue to deepen. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would like to express my gratitude to you all. I also want to thank Speaker Mabuza for signing an economic cooperation agreement with Taiwan on behalf of the government of Eswatini when he visited in 2018 in his capacity as minister of commerce, industry and trade. The agreement laid a solid foundation for bilateral economic and trade interactions. I am confident that this visit will give Speaker Mabuza and the delegation a more comprehensive understanding of Taiwan and create greater opportunities for bilateral exchanges and collaboration. Over the past few years, cooperation between Taiwan and Eswatini has been fruitful in areas such as agriculture, public health, education, women’s empowerment, and renewable energy. In particular, our two countries are working together to build a strategic oil reserve facility, which will not only enhance Eswatini’s energy security but also advance its sustainable development. Eswatini is Taiwan’s key ally in Africa. Home to a stable investment environment and an outstanding talent pool, Eswatini is also an important member of the Southern African Customs Union and the African Continental Free Trade Area. Taiwan sees enormous potential for further developing the partnership with Eswatini. Moving forward, we will continue to encourage more companies in Taiwan to expand their global presence and market worldwide, and make Eswatini an important base for linking Taiwan with African markets. This will create even more opportunities for cooperation. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would also like to express heartfelt thanks to Eswatini for speaking out in support of Taiwan at international forums over the years. At this year’s United Nations General Assembly, His Majesty King Mswati III called to end the misinterpretation of UNGA Resolution 2758 and include Taiwan so that the UN can fulfill its mandate that no country is left behind. This staunch backing gives Taiwan additional strength to collaborate and deepen partnerships with Eswatini and other like-minded countries. I look forward, with the efforts of our esteemed guests, to continued development, spurring progress and prosperity in our nations and around the world. In closing, I once again thank Speaker Mabuza for leading this delegation to Taiwan. Please convey greetings from Taiwan to the king and queen mother. I wish you all a smooth and successful visit. Speaker Mabuza then delivered remarks, saying that it is his singular honor for him to stand here today as the speaker of the Kingdom of Eswatini. He then conveyed warm greetings from His Majesty King Mswati III and the Indlovukazi and the people of Eswatini, extending their sincerest appreciation for the unwavering support and friendship that Taiwan has consistently demonstrated towards their nation. He remarked that their visit to Taiwan has been a remarkable journey filled with insightful meetings, enriching cultural exchanges, and a deepened understanding of Taiwan’s remarkable achievements in various fields. He noted that they are particularly impressed by Taiwan’s technological advancement, vibrant democracy, commitment to social welfare, and environmental sustainability, adding that these are qualities they admire and aspire to emulate in their own development endeavors in Eswatini. Speaker Mabuza said that President Lai’s leadership and vision for Taiwan’s future are truly inspiring, and that the emphasis on innovation, education, and people-centered policies resonates deeply with their own national aspirations. He stated that as we navigate the challenges of our time, from climate change to economic inequality, they believe our nations can learn from each other and work together to find solutions that benefit not just our peoples, but the global community at large. Speaker Mabuza pointed out that diplomatic relations between our two countries are a testament to our shared values of sovereignty, mutual respect, and cooperation. He stated that Eswatini cherishes the strong bonds we have forged over the years and is committed to further strengthening those ties. Whether through economic partnership, cultural exchanges, or collaborative efforts in areas such as healthcare and technology, he said, they see vast potential for growth and mutual benefit. Speaker Mabuza expressed hope of continuing our fruitful relationship and exploring new avenues of cooperation so that together, we can build a brighter future for our citizens and contribute positively to regional and global peace and prosperity. In closing, the speaker once again thanked Taiwan for the warm hospitality and for being a steadfast friend to the Kingdom of Eswatini. The delegation also included House of Assembly Members Lindiwe Mamba, Joseph Souza, Jabulane M. Simelane, and Allen Vilane.

Details 2025-11-18 President Lai hosts state banquet for Prime Minister Feleti Teo of Tuvalu At noon on November 18, President Lai Ching-te hosted a state banquet in honor of Prime Minister of Tuvalu Feleti Teo and his wife. In remarks, President Lai thanked Tuvalu for supporting Taiwan at numerous international venues. The president indicated that Taiwan and Tuvalu have made excellent progress in cooperation in recent years, signing many significant agreements which have helped lay a formidable foundation for their diplomatic ties. He expressed hope for continued cooperation to promote democracy, peace, and prosperity. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I once again warmly welcome Prime Minister Teo, Madame Tausaga Teo, and their delegation to Taiwan. When I visited Tuvalu last year, I was deeply impressed by its natural beauty and the hospitality of its people. I hope that our distinguished guests will also gain a deeper understanding of Taiwan on this trip. Frequent exchanges help strengthen the bonds of friendship as we pave the way to a better future. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would like to especially thank Tuvalu for taking concrete action at various international venues in staunch defense of Taiwan’s right to international participation. At the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in September this year, thanks to Prime Minister Teo’s full support, Taiwan’s right to take part and its contributions were acknowledged in the forum communiqué. At this year’s United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Teo also advocated for Taiwan, stressing that UNGA Resolution 2758 does not preclude Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the UN system and calling for its inclusion in the UN. Since Prime Minister Teo took office over a year ago, Taiwan and Tuvalu have continued to expand exchanges and make excellent progress in cooperation across many domains. We have signed numerous agreements, including today’s Taiwan-Tuvalu Kaitasi Treaty, the Agreement on Diversifying Fisheries Cooperation, and the Letter of Intent on Sports Exchange and Cooperation, which have helped lay a formidable foundation for our diplomatic ties. I once again thank Tuvalu for its staunch support. Let us work closely together to defend democracy, maintain peace, and contribute to the prosperity and development of both countries. In closing, I wish Prime Minister Teo the best of health and success in his endeavors. May diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Tuvalu go from strength to strength, and may our friendship continue to flourish. Prime Minister Teo then delivered remarks, stating that it has been a day of profound significance, starting with a magnificent military parade and followed by a substantive, fruitful, and highly productive bilateral meeting with President Lai. The meeting was followed, he said, by the signing of the historical Kaitasi Treaty that delivers on the pledge that he and President Lai made during the latter’s state visit to Tuvalu in December last year to further strengthen and enhance the relationship between Tuvalu and Taiwan. The prime minister noted that two other agreements were also signed, signifying further cooperation between Tuvalu and Taiwan in the areas of diversification of fisheries cooperation and sports and cultural exchanges. The moment that both sides shared, the prime minister said, reminded them once again of the enduring friendship, mutual respect, and shared values that unite Tuvalu and the Republic of China (Taiwan). Prime Minister Teo went on to state that the banquet symbolizes more than just an occasion for sharing a meal and drink, but the bond of family, cooperation, and shared purpose that underpin the new kaitasi relationship between Tuvalu and Taiwan. It also reflects a bond of friendship grounded in mutual respect, loyalty, and trust, he said. The prime minister then reaffirmed Tuvalu’s unwavering friendship and commitment to strengthening its partnership with Taiwan in the years ahead. He stated that Tuvalu continues to stand steadfastly in support of Taiwan’s effort to reengage fully in international relations. Prime Minister Teo expressed hope that cooperation will continue to grow, guided by the principles of the kaitasi, which are shared destiny, shared responsibility, and a shared future, including respect for the principle of democracy and the rule of law. He concluded his remarks by stating that they look forward to continuing this journey together as trusted partners. Also in attendance at the banquet was Tuvalu Ambassador Lily Tangisia Faavae.

Details 2025-11-18 President Lai and Prime Minister Feleti Teo of Tuvalu hold bilateral talks and witness signing of agreements On the morning of November 18, President Lai Ching-te, accompanied by Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao, met with Prime Minister Feleti Teo of Tuvalu at the Presidential Office following a welcome ceremony with military honors for him and his wife. The leaders also witnessed the signing of Taiwan-Tuvalu Kaitasi Treaty, the Agreement on Diversifying Fisheries Cooperation, and the Letter of Intent on Sports Exchange and Cooperation. In remarks, President Lai expressed hope that Taiwan will continue to expand and diversify exchanges and strengthen our cooperative partnership with Tuvalu as we jointly contribute even more to the world. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: Last December, I visited the beautiful country of Tuvalu on my first overseas trip as president. I want to thank Prime Minister Teo for the warm hospitality accorded to me by his government and the Tuvaluan people. I am delighted to meet in discussion with you again today. Taiwan and Tuvalu are members of the Austronesian family as well as staunch partners. After his appointment last year, Prime Minister Teo announced 21 policy priorities, of which strengthening diplomatic relations with Taiwan was listed as a key policy goal. Since taking office as president, I have actively promoted the Diplomatic Allies Prosperity Project. By sharing Taiwan’s experience, we aim to deepen collaboration with our allies and other like-minded countries to jointly advance prosperity and development. During my visit to Tuvalu last year, I signed a joint communiqué with Prime Minister Teo on advancing the comprehensive partnership between Taiwan and Tuvalu. Our two nations designated representatives to form a team of experts to enhance our cooperative projects and strengthen bilateral ties. Thanks to the efforts of that team, we will momentarily be signing the Kaitasi Treaty between Taiwan and Tuvalu. Our countries are like family. The word kaitasi, which connotes kinship, symbolizes the deep bonds of friendship and mutual support that we share. As we move forward, the treaty will lay the foundation for further bilateral collaboration, enabling us to continue deepening our partnership in the economy, food security, medicine and public health, and other areas. Today, our countries are also signing an agreement on diversifying fisheries cooperation and a letter of intent on sports exchange and cooperation. During my trip to Tuvalu last year, Prime Minister Teo highlighted the issue of strengthening fisheries cooperation, which is also a priority for me. After that visit, Taiwan sent a fact-finding mission to Tuvalu and both sides worked to reach a consensus, leading to the signing of today’s agreement and bringing our bilateral ties into a new chapter. We are also enhancing talent development and exchanges in sports in the hope that both countries will engage more with the world and enhance our international visibility by participating in sports. Taiwan will continue to expand and diversify exchanges with Tuvalu to promote mutual prosperity and development. Let us show the international community the depth of our friendship and the strength of our cooperative partnership as we contribute even more to the world. Prime Minister Teo then delivered remarks, first expressing his thanks for the splendid reception extended to him and his delegation. He expressed his excitement that, less than a year after President Lai’s state visit to Tuvalu in December last year, when the two leaders pledged to further strengthen the Tuvalu-Taiwan partnership by establishing a team of experts, they are delivering on that pledge today by witnessing the signing of the Kaitasi Treaty between Taiwan and Tuvalu. This treaty, he said, will be the first treaty of its kind between Tuvalu and Taiwan, and it will be launched on a legal platform, giving rise to legal commitments instead of merely political commitments. Prime Minister Teo pointed out that the treaty uses the word kaitasi, which in Tuvaluan literally means “eat together” but carries a far more significant traditional value of shared ownership and shared responsibility. He further explained that the treaty commits to establish a new and innovative assistance mechanism to ensure predictability and sustainability in Taiwan’s future support to Tuvalu’s national development priorities while also consolidating cooperation on climate action, economic development, food security, health, education, and cultural exchanges. In addition, he said, they will also be signing an agreement on diversifying fisheries cooperation, which will expand opportunities in the purse seine and longline fisheries and related activities; and a letter of intent on sports exchange and cooperation, which will strengthen youth development and cultural ties. Prime Minister Teo expressed gratitude for the almost five decades of support that Taiwan has provided to Tuvalu in the areas of education and scholarships, health and medical services, fisheries partnership, agriculture and food security, infrastructure development, and cultural, sports, and people-to-people exchanges. The prime minister stated that Tuvalu is committed and will continue to advocate strongly for the inclusion and participation of Taiwan in the United Nations and its specialized agencies. He mentioned that as the UN celebrated its 80th anniversary of existence this year, he reminded the United Nations General Assembly in September of this year of the hypocrisy and injustice of the UN system advocating for the principle of “not leaving anyone behind” while not finding a place for the voice of the more than 23 million citizens of Taiwan in the UN systems. Likewise, he added, at the regional annual meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) in September this year in the Solomon Islands, he fought hard and successfully for Taiwan to remain engaged in the work of the PIF as it has done so since 1992. Prime Minister Teo, emphasizing that climate change and climate-induced sea-level rise remain the greatest existential threats to Tuvalu’s future survivability, expressed Tuvalu’s gratitude to Taiwan for supporting adaptation efforts through their Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation Project and for committing to recognize Tuvalu’s future statehood and sovereignty regardless of the impact of climate change. He concluded by expressing hope that the Kaitasi Treaty will set the firmest of foundations for decades of cooperation ahead. After the bilateral talks, President Lai and Prime Minister Teo witnessed the signing of the Kaitasi Treaty between Taiwan and Tuvalu, the Agreement on Diversifying Fisheries Cooperation, and the Letter of Intent on Sports Exchange and Cooperation by Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), Minister of Agriculture Chen Junne-jih (陳駿季), and Minister of Sports Lee Yang (李洋). The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Tuvalu Ambassador Lily Tangisia Faavae and her husband.

Details 2025-11-18 President Lai welcomes Prime Minister Feleti Teo of Tuvalu with military honors President Lai Ching-te welcomed Prime Minister Feleti Teo of Tuvalu and his wife on the morning of November 18 with full military honors. In remarks, President Lai stated that this is the prime minister’s third visit to Taiwan since taking office and his first state visit, symbolizing the strong and enduring friendship between Taiwan and Tuvalu. The president expressed hope of further enhancing the cooperative partnership between our two countries as we together face the challenges posed by geopolitics and climate change, and jointly promote the well-being of our peoples and the prosperity of our nations. The welcome ceremony began at 10:30 a.m. in the plaza fronting the Presidential Office. President Lai and Prime Minister Teo each delivered remarks after a 19-gun salute, the playing of the two countries’ national anthems, and a review of the military honor guard. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I am delighted to give a sincere welcome to Prime Minister Teo and Madame Tausaga Teo as they lead this delegation to Taiwan. This is the prime minister’s third visit to Taiwan since taking office and his first state visit. His presence not only symbolizes the strong and enduring friendship between our two countries but also demonstrates his high regard and support for our diplomatic relations. Taiwan and Tuvalu have supported each other on the international stage and provided mutual assistance for shared prosperity. In recent years, our two countries have engaged in ever closer exchanges in such areas as medicine and public health, agriculture and fisheries, clean energy, information and communications technology, and talent cultivation, yielding many results. I am confident that Prime Minister Teo’s visit will further enhance the cooperative partnership between our two countries as we together face the challenges posed by geopolitics and climate change, and jointly promote the well-being of our peoples and the prosperity of our nations. In closing, I once again welcome Prime Minister Teo, Madame Teo, and all of our distinguished guests. I wish this state visit great success. Prime Minister Teo then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai and the government and people of Taiwan for the invitation and for the largesse and sincerity of their hospitality. Noting that this is his third visit to Taiwan since assuming office in February last year and his first state visit to Taiwan, he said that on each visit, he is always deeply impressed and touched by the warmth of the welcome and reception. Prime Minister Teo expressed his thanks for the grand military parade staged in honor of him and his delegation this morning. He remarked that the ceremonial tradition holds deep significance, as it is not only a mark of respect for visiting friends, but also a symbol of mutual recognition between our nations that signifies the dignity of the government and people of Taiwan, and the strength of the bond of friendship that unites our two countries. He said that Tuvalu treasures its special relationship with Taiwan, a relationship that is built on shared democratic values, mutual trust, and unwavering cooperation. He added that our relationship has stood the test of time and has proven to be durable and sustainable for over the last 46 years. Prime Minister Teo then mentioned that during President Lai’s state visit to Tuvalu in December last year, our two sides pledged to further strengthen and enhance the relationship. He expressed his pleasure that this morning he will observe the signing of a treaty between Tuvalu and Taiwan, establishing the necessary legal platform that will further strengthen and elevate the relationship and partnership between Tuvalu and Taiwan, in the spirit of solidarity, friendship, and unity of purpose for the mutual benefit of both our peoples. He concluded his remarks by expressing his hope that the bond of friendship between Tuvalu and Taiwan will continue to flourish and prosper in the years ahead. Also in attendance at the welcome ceremony were Tuvalu Ambassador Lily Tangisia Faavae and members of the foreign diplomatic corps in Taiwan.

Details 2025-10-10 President Lai delivers 2025 National Day Address President Lai Ching-te on the morning of October 10 attended the ROC’s 114th Double Tenth National Day Celebration in the plaza fronting the Presidential Office Building, and delivered an address titled “A New Taiwan Rises in a Time of Change.” A translation of the president’s address follows: National Day Celebration Chairperson Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao, Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰), Her Excellency the Governor-General of Belize Froyla Tzalam and Mr. Daniel Mendez, His Excellency the Governor-General of St. Lucia Errol Charles and First Lady Anysia Charles, President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Republic of Paraguay Raúl Latorre, Japan-ROC Diet Members’ Consultative Council Chairman Furuya Keiji, heads of delegations from diplomatic allies and friendly nations, members of the foreign diplomatic corps in Taiwan, distinguished guests from home and abroad, and my fellow citizens here in person and watching on TV or online: Good morning. Today is the National Day of the Republic of China, and while we gather every year to celebrate the nation’s birthday, this year is an especially significant one. It is a historic year for Taiwan’s democratization. One month ago, September 10, was the historic date when the number of days Taiwan had spent free from martial law officially surpassed the number of days endured under its stifling rule. This signifies that we have parted entirely from an authoritarian regime and its shadow, and have ushered in a democratic future full of hope. We will not forget the blood and tears of those who united to defend against aggression, nor will we forget the selfless sacrifices of past generations in pursuit of democracy and freedom, granting sovereignty to the people. Those stories, which have become woven into the fabric of our land, are our collective memory. Democratic Taiwan, forged through untold hardships, is what most clearly positions the 23 million people of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu in this world. Taiwan is a beacon of democracy in Asia. For every person still living in darkness under authoritarian rule, we forever shine the light of hope. This year also saw Taiwan’s rise. Nations around the world are suffering drastic changes and challenges, and Taiwan is no exception. In addition to the Russia-Ukraine war, turmoil in the Middle East, and China’s continued military expansion, the United States’ tariff policy has delivered a blow to economies and industries alike. But the people of Taiwan are still on their feet. And not only that – this year’s economic performance greatly impressed the global community. According to the Asian Development Bank’s latest report, Taiwan’s economic growth rate this year leapt from 3.3 to 5.1 percent, leading the Four Asian Tigers and surpassing China. Taiwanese exports have continued to reach record highs, and employment is at its best in 25 years. Our stock market has also risen for six consecutive months, hitting an all-time high of 27,301 points. Taiwan’s market capitalization has topped US$3 trillion, making our stock market the world’s eighth largest, and foreign exchange reserves surpassed US$600 billion for the first time, setting a new record. In the midst of adversity, we remain undaunted. In the midst of challenges, we grow ever stronger. These are achievements that the people of Taiwan made together. Let us all celebrate them! These impressive economic accomplishments also reflect the stellar record of Taiwan’s semiconductor, ICT, electronic component, and other leading industries. Their advantageous position in the global supply chain is the result of long-term key policies for the development of technological and manufacturing capabilities, unique business models, and government-led science parks. This is a monumental industrial achievement forged by decades of combined efforts, and it belongs to all the people of Taiwan. As president, it is my mission to protect these valuable assets and use them to boost Taiwan’s and even worldwide industrial and economic growth, helping to create even better lives for people in Taiwan and around the world. This is also the direction Taiwan is taking. Of course, we will certainly not ignore the formidable challenges in this time of global change, and the risks they pose to different industries, different fields, and groups of different backgrounds. Many of the champions, traditional industries, and micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) leading Taiwan’s economic growth from behind the scenes are facing the pressure of the digital and net-zero transition. Many workers feel concerned and uneasy about job opportunities, salaries, commodity prices, and cost of living in the face of the AI wave. Farmers are also being impacted by an aging rural population and market liberalization. The government will not take these challenges lightly, and will not ignore the impact they have on each and every citizen. It is our responsibility to put our full effort into assisting traditional industries, MSMEs, working families, and those in the agricultural and fishing industries. Therefore, in addition to having proposed a 93-billion-NT-dollar tariff impact support plan to help enterprises, workers, and those in the agricultural and fishing industries weather this difficult time, the government will also be investing tens of billions of dollars each year to help MSMEs introduce AI into their work so they can move toward digital and net-zero upgrading and transformation and address challenges. For traditional machine tools, screws and nuts, and other industries that are facing difficulties, we will also be proposing separate countermeasures to actively help boost competitiveness and expand the market. My fellow citizens, times of change are also times of opportunity. Taiwan’s economic performance is clear for all to see, and our key position in the global supply chain can neither be challenged nor replaced. In the face of change, we must not doubt ourselves or waver, but seize opportunities with confidence and bravely follow through. We must not be complacent or turn back, but even more proactively forge ahead in the world. A Taiwan that is certain will serve as an important, reliable, and steady force for an uncertain world. Moving ahead, we will adopt three major strategies in order to ensure the Republic of China Taiwan’s competitive advantage: First, we will expand investment in Taiwan. Our Three Major Programs for Investing in Taiwan have yielded substantial results. Investment has surpassed NT$2.5 trillion, creating over 160,000 job opportunities. In July, the Executive Yuan extended the programs to 2027 while also expanding applicable industries and eligibility to include overseas Taiwanese businesses worldwide and foreign investing enterprises. The government is continuing to optimize the investment environment, adding NT$720 billion in new loans to attract investment in Taiwan and bring in an estimated NT$1.2 trillion in capital and 80,000 more job opportunities. Besides having good work, we should also have good lives. With this in mind, the government launched the Trillion NT Dollar Investment National Development Plan to encourage copious investment of private capital in public infrastructure through innovative public-private partnerships. It expands funding for construction while at the same time promoting critical infrastructure projects across counties and cities nationwide, in areas such as water, electricity, housing, education, healthcare, culture, tourism, and transportation. This will help meet local residents’ needs so they can live happy lives, and enable industries and spheres of living to develop in a complementary way so that we can achieve our goal of a balanced Taiwan. Second, we will deepen international economic and trade cooperation, and expand our global presence. This year, Taiwan and the United Kingdom, under the framework of our Enhanced Trade Partnership arrangement, additionally signed three pillar arrangements in investment, digital trade, and energy and net-zero. This marks a new milestone for Taiwan-UK economic and trade relations, showing our mutual commitment to high international trade standards and laying the foundation for cooperation in technology, advanced manufacturing, and other strategic industries. Moving ahead, Taiwan will sign bilateral economic and trade cooperation agreements with even more friends and allies while upholding the principle of mutual benefits. We will also actively engage in reciprocal tariff negotiations with the US to secure a reasonable rate, resolve the trade deficit between Taiwan and the US, and deepen industrial cooperation. This will enable Taiwan’s economic development to become more globally connected and thereby make great strides. Third, we are building a chain of “guardian mountains” to shore up Taiwan’s industrial capabilities. In this digital age, we will implement 10 new AI infrastructure initiatives. In addition to helping make Taiwan one of the world’s top five computing centers, we will also invest more vigorously in R&D in three key technological fields: quantum technology, silicon photonics, and robotics. This will facilitate the introduction of AI tools in different sectors and professions, and promote the application of AI in various fields, helping Taiwan move toward an era of comprehensive smart technology and continue to maintain its leading position in global tech development. We are also building Taiwan into a hub in Asia for asset management. This will not only help retain trillions in Taiwanese capital, but attract investment in Taiwan with international capital, promoting growth in the financial industry, creating quality job opportunities, and strengthening Taiwan. The biopharmaceutical industry is a key national industry and has thus been included in our National Project of Hope. We are also developing toward greater use of precision health in health maintenance, preventive medicine, diagnosis, treatment, and care, giving our nation durable competitiveness and advancing the well-being of our people. Next year, our National Infectious Diseases Bank will be completed, and Taiwan will continue stepping up its cooperation with other countries in the field of biotechnology. Through our program for investment in smart healthcare innovation and entrepreneurship, with its budget of NT$10 billion, we will encourage more firms to invest in innovative R&D, expand investment, and move the biomedical industry toward becoming a trillion-NT-dollar industry, which will be one more guardian mountain for our nation. My fellow citizens, Taiwan is for all the people of Taiwan. We are well aware that no matter how impressive our economic performance may be, we must not overlook anyone on this land. The fruits of our economic growth should be enjoyed by all our people. Good numbers should translate into good lives, with no one left behind. Helping our citizens stay healthy, nurturing young talent, creating an even better environment for the younger generation, and providing greater support for young families is the government’s absolute responsibility. The Healthy Taiwan Cultivation Plan, launched this year, is improving the medical environment and system overall and will ensure higher quality healthcare services for all citizens. Also this year, we officially established the Ministry of Sports, ushering in a new era of sports for all, competitive sports, and professional sports. With this new ministry, we aim to ensure that all athletes receive full national support so that they can pursue their dreams on the global stage, winning national glory. In addition, to support our young people, we are providing free tuition for high schools and vocational schools, and an NT$35,000 annual tuition subsidy for students of private junior colleges, colleges, and universities. Our Taiwan Global Pathfinders Initiative, which supports young people aged 15 to 30 in pursuing their dreams abroad, is officially underway. Moreover, for renters, the government provides NT$30 billion in annual rent subsidies. Unmarried renters with an annual income below NT$626,000, families of four with a combined annual income below NT$1.641 million, and households with three generations living together with a combined annual income below NT$2.1245 million will be exempt from individual income tax. We will also provide even greater support to the young parents in our society. In addition to promoting version 2.0 of our national childcare policy for ages 0–6, with increased childcare allowances and expanded childcare subsidies, starting next year, the government will provide an increased birth subsidy of NT$100,000 per child. Nor do our senior citizens need to worry. Next year, with the launch of Long-Term Care 3.0, the government will work hard to ensure that all seniors receive more convenient, more comprehensive care. Our goal is to ensure that all to whom the nation belongs – our children, young people, parents, and grandparents – receive better care so that they can face the future with greater confidence. This year also marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The lessons of World War II are still fresh in our memory. The ambitions of the aggressors in that conflict caused widespread devastation and loss of life. In today’s world, authoritarianism continues to expand and the international order faces severe challenges. Regional order in the Taiwan Strait, East China Sea, and South China Sea, and even the security of the entire first island chain, are under serious threat. Democratic Taiwan is a crucial link for the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific and a responsible member of the international community. As such, Taiwan will work to uphold the status quo, ensure peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and promote the prosperous development of the region. We look forward to the day when China can take responsibility as a major power and cease its distortion of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 and historical World War II documents. We also hope it will renounce the use of force or coercion to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait so that we can jointly maintain the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific. Looking back at World War II, we see that so many experienced the suffering of war and the pain of invasion. We should learn from these lessons and ensure that the tragedies of history are never repeated. The outcomes of that conflict tell us that aggression fails, unity prevails, and that peace is won through strength. I want to declare to our citizens and the international community: At the end of this year, we will be proposing a special budget for national defense. Defense spending, as it is defined by NATO, will exceed 3 percent of GDP next year, and will reach 5 percent of GDP by 2030, showing our determination to safeguard the nation. The increase in defense spending has a purpose; it is a clear necessity to counter enemy threats and a driving force for developing our defense industries. Through our new defense budget, we aim to achieve three major goals: First, we will accelerate our building of the T-Dome, establish a rigorous air defense system in Taiwan with multi-layered defense, high-level detection, and effective interception, and weave a safety net for Taiwan to protect the lives and property of citizens. Second, we will advance the integration of high-tech and AI technologies to build a smart defense combat system, maximizing effective deterrence for our asymmetric strategy. Third, we will continue to invest in innovative defense technologies and collaborate with the military industries of advanced nations to bolster our defense industry capabilities. We will strengthen our domestic supply chains through local R&D, design, and manufacturing. This will enable Taiwan to accelerate industry upgrades, enhance the resilience of our military equipment, and boost the capacity of our defense industry. In that way, Taiwan, becoming a trusted security partner for our friends and allies, can jointly avoid the red supply chain and foster trust in defense among free and democratic countries, while building a robust line of defense to safeguard the values of freedom and democracy. We are determined to maintain peace through strength. We firmly believe that strength is not obtained through military strength alone, but must also rely on resilience throughout society. Over the past year, through the efforts of the Office of the President Whole-of-Society Defense Resilience Committee, we have built up greater strength between the government and private sector, and between the central and local governments. We have integrated disaster prevention and defense to strengthen military-civilian cooperation. We have also continued to strengthen resilience in civilian training, energy, healthcare, information and communications networks, and finance, comprehensively enhancing our ability to respond to various crises. I want to emphasize that building societal defense and resilience requires every ounce of effort. Last month, we released our updated national public safety guide, which includes strategies for responding to various natural disasters and even extreme scenarios such as a military invasion. We plan to gradually ensure that each and every household has access to this safety guide, because only when all of society participates and learns to help themselves and one another can Taiwan develop greater resilience to face all kinds of challenges. My fellow citizens, over the past year, we have faced numerous challenges together, but the people of Taiwan never give up hope. Whenever a crisis arises, we always see numerous Taiwanese standing on the frontline, selflessly dedicating themselves to the nation they love. Just last month we saw two very moving scenes. The first was at the UN General Assembly held in New York, where many members of the overseas Taiwanese community raised money and launched a fundraising campaign to light up Times Square with advertisements to “Chip in with Taiwan,” promoting Taiwan’s participation, and advocating that we are “Better Together.” It touched the hearts of people around the world. The second was the tens of thousands of volunteers who, after the Fata’an Creek barrier lake disaster, slipped on their rain boots, shouldered their shovels, and traveled great distances to provide relief to help the affected residents of Hualien return to normal life as soon as possible. These “superheroes with shovels” did more than dig out heavy mud and sludge to help disaster victims return home; these heroes also uncovered a light – a light of hope that warmed every heart it touched. More than that, they proved the remarkable resilience of the Taiwanese people and their resolve to protect our homeland in the face of crisis. Now, let us all thank these superheroes of disaster relief, who come from all walks of life and from all over the country, as well as friends from abroad and the military, police, firefighters, and central and local government personnel who devoted themselves to the relief effort. This spontaneous nationwide movement is absolutely unique in the world, and for that the world will remember: Taiwan, that small mountainous country, is truly compassionate, and truly great! Moving forward, I will continue to lead the country, hearts united, without fear of hardship or challenge, bravely, toward an even better tomorrow. Let’s keep going, Taiwan! Let’s keep going, Republic of China! Let’s keep going, Republic of China Taiwan! Thank you.

