Index.dev Acquires U.S.-Based Codemotion to Expand Full-Service Software Development Capabilities

Index.dev acquires Codemotion Index + Codemotion_ Bigger Teams, Bigger Projects, Bigger Opportunities Index.dev and Codemotion for Software development

Acquisition of U.S.-based Codemotion expands Index.dev's full-service capabilities and enterprise client base.

Clients increasingly prefer a single technology partner for complex initiatives rather than managing multiple vendors. This acquisition enables us to meet that demand.” — Sergiu Matei, Co-founder of Index.dev

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic acquisition strengthens Index.dev’s service offerings, U.S. presence, and enterprise client reach.Index.dev, a global platform connecting companies with vetted software engineering talent , announced the acquisition of Codemotion, a U.S.-headquartered custom software development company with R&D hubs across Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the South Caucasus.The acquisition expands Index.dev’s capabilities, transitioning the company from a talent network into a full-service software development partner. The addition of a U.S. entity enables Index.dev to better support American clients with local contracting infrastructure and enterprise compliance. The combined organization now serves clients in 180 countries, providing end-to-end project delivery, including MVP development, UI/UX design, backend engineering, quality assurance, and CTO-led project management.Since the acquisition, Index.dev has reported a 30% increase in revenue, reflecting new enterprise client opportunities."This acquisition allows us to deliver end-to-end software solutions at scale for global clients, backed by a 20,000-strong vetted talent network," said Mike Sokirka, CEO of Index.dev. "Codemotion's experience in full-project delivery and its established U.S. presence complement our existing capabilities and broaden the solutions we can offer."COMPLEMENTARY EXPERTISE AND PROVEN DELIVERYFounded in 2011, Codemotion has successfully completed over 300 projects for more than 170 clients, including Neom, NASA, VisitHealth, MongoDB, and Accept Blue. The company has generated more than $17 million in Upwork revenue as a Premium Expert-Vetted agency, maintaining a 99% client satisfaction rate.Codemotion’s expertise in assembling full project teams, including CTO-as-a-Service, project management, and complete product development, aligns with Index.dev’s strategy to provide comprehensive software development solutions.The acquisition also adds Forward-Deployed Engineers (FDEs) to Index.dev’s offerings, enabling dedicated teams for artificial intelligence initiatives. This capability supports AI Labs and enterprise clients seeking specialized AI product development with hands-on engineering expertise throughout the full project lifecycle.EXPANDING GLOBAL TALENT ACCESS AND U.S. PRESENCEThe acquisition extends Index.dev’s geographic presence into Central Asia and the South Caucasus, providing additional time zone coverage and skill diversity. Codemotion’s expertise in fintech, blockchain, healthcare, logistics, and agritech complements Index.dev’s existing strengths and opens new market opportunities.Codemotion’s U.S. headquarters strengthens Index.dev’s operational presence in the United States, supporting client compliance, contracting, and collaboration with U.S.-based companies.STRATEGIC GROWTH AND MARKET POSITIONINGThis acquisition marks a key milestone in Index.dev’s strategic expansion plan. By combining the speed and reach of its talent marketplace with enterprise-level project delivery expertise, Index.dev positions itself as a single partner for full technology initiatives, from concept to product launch."Clients increasingly prefer a single technology partner for complex initiatives rather than managing multiple vendors," said Sergiu Matei, Co-founder of Index.dev. "This acquisition enables us to meet that demand while accelerating global innovation and expanding our delivery capacity."Following the acquisition, both companies will continue operating with existing teams while integrating service offerings to give clients broader solutions and deeper technical expertise.ABOUT INDEX.DEVIndex.dev is a global technology platform that helps companies build and manage high-performing remote engineering teams . The platform provides access to thousands of pre-vetted developers with expertise across multiple technologies and industries. Over 250 companies, including Omio, Vodafone, Twilio, StartX, and Stuart, use Index.dev to scale their software development capabilities. More information is available at www.index.dev ABOUT CODEMOTIONCodemotion is a U.S.-headquartered custom software development company founded in 2011, with R&D offices across Eastern Europe and Central Asia. The company specializes in full-stack web and mobile development, blockchain, fintech, and enterprise software delivery. Details at https://codemotion.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.