Studio Archifiction Launches New Website, Showcasing 13 Years of Architecture & Interior Work from Dhaka

logo

Studio Archifiction's new site features a streamlined portfolio, office interior case studies, service details, and direct contact for Dhaka projects.

Our redesigned site makes it faster for Dhaka teams and homeowners to plan spaces that work—clear scopes, practical budgets, and real project photos so decisions are easier and results last.” — Kazi Mohammad Alam Kaiser, Founder, Studio Archifiction

DHAKA, BANGLADESH, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studio Archifiction, a premier architecture and interior design practice with thirteen years of hands-on experience, today announces the launch of its redesigned website at https://studioarchifiction.com/ . The new platform consolidates a rich portfolio of residential interiors , office interior design, building design , and architectural consultancy delivered across Bangladesh. The practice’s digital refresh signals a stronger commitment to spaces that are functional, beautiful, durable, and aligned with each client’s operations and lifestyle.Founded in 2012, Studio Archifiction has built trust by pairing thoughtful design with practical execution. The practice’s distinctive edge is office interior design in Dhaka —especially compact planning for small offices and growing teams. The redesigned site helps decision-makers understand how a strategically planned workspace can improve productivity, comfort, and brand alignment while staying on budget and schedule.Built as a digital hub for architecture and interior design in Bangladesh, the website serves homeowners, corporate leaders, and institutional buyers. It functions as a practical resource for visitors who need to explore services, compare project approaches, and engage with an experienced team.The project portfolio spans thirteen years of completed work, covering intimate residential interiors, efficient small offices, and large corporate environments. Each story explains the design intent, space planning strategies, material selections, lighting concepts, and measurable outcomes in usability, comfort, energy efficiency, and long-term value. Photography and diagrams help readers see how design choices translate into day-to-day performance.Service pages describe residential interiors, office interior design—from small offices to headquarters—building design, RAJUK drawing preparation, supervision, and turnkey fit-outs. Visitors can identify the right starting point and move directly to consultation.Client success stories illustrate collaborations with government agencies, international development programs, and private companies. They demonstrate the ability to work within public procurement frameworks, coordinate approvals, and deliver fast-track solutions. Each example highlights constraints, choices, and outcomes relevant to typical project paths.The site also introduces the firm’s team of architects, designers, and engineers, and highlights an in-house manufacturing facility in Badda, Dhaka. This factory capability enables the production of custom workstation lines, executive tables, conference tables, reception desks, and storage systems built to precise specifications and coordinated with MEP services for clean installation. Integration between architecture and fabrication reduces lead times and rework.A dedicated section explains the design process from discovery to handover in clear steps. It addresses common questions about workspace optimization, RAJUK approvals, drawing packages, budgeting, and custom furniture installation. The goal is to reduce ambiguity and enable confident participation at each milestone.Office interior design is a core specialization. For startups, SMEs, and multinational teams, Studio Archifiction develops highly functional workspaces that make every square foot count. Intelligent circulation, ergonomic layouts, and acoustic treatments improve daily performance. For larger corporate setups, the team plans executive suites, boardrooms, open-plan areas, meeting rooms, and receptions. Each scheme is tailored to workflow, culture, and budget, with measurable gains in productivity and well-being.For residential interiors, the practice creates warm, practical homes across apartments, duplexes, villas, and private houses in Dhaka. Services include space planning, custom cabinetry, wardrobes, kitchen design, integrated storage, and layered lighting. Material selection emphasizes durability, maintenance, and suitability for Bangladesh’s climate.In building design and architectural consultancy, Studio Archifiction delivers full-scale services for residential, commercial, and community buildings. Capabilities include concept design, GFC drawings, RAJUK-ready documentation, permits coordination, and on-site supervision to ensure compliance, quality, and timely delivery. The consultancy also supports feasibility, budgeting, and phasing to align scope with cost and schedule.Custom furniture and manufacturing are strategic advantages. The in-house factory enables bespoke production, faster timelines, and rigorous quality control. Workstations, executive tables, reception desks, wardrobes, and storage systems are engineered to fit spatial constraints and cable or data plans, then finished for durability and easy maintenance. Integrating design and manufacturing shortens lead times and reduces site coordination risks.The redesign matters because clarity, accessibility, and real-world value save time for clients and teams. Over thirteen years, the team has turned complex challenges into simple, usable solutions. Whether guiding a founder through the first office, helping a small business expand, or delivering a turnkey workplace for a corporate environment, Studio Archifiction keeps the process transparent and collaborative from first call to handover.Four guiding principles underpin the site and the practice: clarity, practicality, integration, and client-centric storytelling. Content explains processes and timelines in straightforward language. Materials and systems are selected for performance in local conditions and the total cost of ownership. The in-house factory improves fit, finish, and coordination. Case studies reveal constraints and outcomes so prospects can visualize their own path.The redesigned platform offers an intuitive, information-rich experience for anyone exploring architecture and interior design services in Bangladesh. Explore project photos, service guides, and simple contact options for quick starts today. Whether you are researching office interior design in Dhaka, residential interiors, building design, or architectural consultancy, you will find transparent information, practical guides, and clear next steps.Website: https://studioarchifiction.com/ Media ContactsStudio ArchifictionHouse 68, Road 6, Monsurabad, Adabor, Dhaka 1207Phone: +880 1716-501213Email: studioarchifiction@gmail.com, contact@studioarchifiction.comWebsite: https://www.studioarchifiction.com/ About Studio ArchifictionStudio Archifiction is a Dhaka-based architecture and interior design firm founded in 2012. The team specializes in office interior design, residential interiors, building design, and comprehensive architectural consultancy, with in-house furniture manufacturing in Badda, Dhaka. The studio serves Dhaka and nearby areas, delivering projects for private homeowners, corporate organizations, government agencies, and international development programs across Bangladesh.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.