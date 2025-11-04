Miami’s Plus 1 App Declares War on Flake Culture with Reliability Scores and Backup Options

The Miami-born app fixes flake culture by letting users post real plans, find backups instantly, and track reliability through honest feedback.

We built Plus 1 to fix flake culture and make ghosting irrelevant by keeping people accountable and connected.” — Jeff Wulkan

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where canceled plans and ghosted messages have become the norm, a new Miami-based social app is taking a stand. Plus 1, a fast-growing platform built for friendship, networking, and dating, is declaring war on flake culture with reliability scores, backup options, and a plans-first system that keeps people accountable and makes ghosting irrelevant.

“Flake culture has taken over. People cancel last minute, ghost plans, or say yes when they mean maybe,” said Jeff Wulkan, Founder and CEO of Plus 1. “We built Plus 1 to fix that.”

Instead of endless swiping or unreliable group chats, Plus 1 uses a plans-first approach where users post what they actually want to do — from workouts and brunches to concerts and weekend trips — and others request to join.

If someone you approve cancels or goes quiet, simply approve the next person on your list. With Plus 1, you always have options, making ghosting irrelevant. And for those who do not show up or show up late, the post-meetup survey updates their reliability score, displayed on their profile to keep everyone honest.

“Plus 1 makes it easy to meet new people and also takes the stress out of coordinating plans with friends,” said Angie Romasanta, Co-Founder of Plus 1. “Whether you are looking for someone to join you for an event, a workout, or a night out, Plus 1 ensures plans actually happen.”

“No more ghosting. No more maybe later. Just real people, real plans, and a social life that actually happens,” Wulkan added. “Plus 1 makes going solo nearly impossible.”

Launched out of Miami in 2025, Plus 1 has already attracted thousands of users across South Florida and is rapidly expanding into new markets. The company is currently raising a $500,000 pre-seed round to accelerate its growth across Florida and beyond.

For press inquiries or partnership opportunities, contact:

📧 info@joinplus1.com

🌐 www.joinplus1.com￼

