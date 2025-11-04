Nexum Company Announces Construction of BLOOH Solution’s Shenzhen Production and Logistics Facility

Robotic assembly line assembling container modules inside production and logistics facility

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexum Company announces that its portfolio company BLOOH Solution Ltd. (“BLOOH”) has commenced the realisation phase for a new production and logistics facility in Shenzhen, China. The site is planned as a manufacturing hub for Asian demand and a platform to support global orders as BLOOH scales its industrial programs.Facility design and operating conceptThe planned campus emphasises transparent, efficient workflows: daylight-optimised halls with generous glazing, slender structural elements, and clear sight lines to streamline communication and safety. Flexible production streets interface with modular storage and picking zones, allowing the layout to adapt to product sequencing and throughput requirements. Sustainability features under evaluation include a photovoltaic façade, roof greening, and intelligent ventilation and climate controls designed to reduce energy intensity while maintaining process stability.Why ShenzhenPositioning the facility in Shenzhen brings BLOOH closer to key component suppliers and automation partners, shortens logistics lead times into high-growth Asian markets, and improves responsiveness for international projects. The hub is intended to support both regional fulfilment and global dispatch from a single, standards-driven operating model.Implementation roadmapBLOOH has initiated site and vendor workstreams to sequence fit-out, equipment installation, commissioning, and operator training. The location is also planned to function as a showroom and reference space for customer and partner visits—demonstrating architecture, process logic, and quality systems in operation. Near-term milestones include finalising production-line specifications, completing supplier qualification, and aligning EHS documentation with local and international requirements.Statement“This Shenzhen build sets a new internal benchmark for how we combine efficiency, design quality, and sustainability in an industrial environment,” said Matthias von Abensberg, representative of Nexum Company and strategic advisor to BLOOH Solution Ltd. “Our goal is a facility that is as communicative and adaptable as it is resource-efficient—one that can evolve with customer programs and technology cycles.”What’s nextBLOOH will phase the start-up of manufacturing and logistics lines over the coming months, synchronising supplier onboarding, digital traceability, and quality-assurance protocols to support repeatable, multi-shift operations.About BLOOH Solution Ltd.BLOOH Solution Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, develops sustainable material and energy systems for industrial applications. Since 2021, the company has advanced responsible technologies and partnerships to strengthen resilience, transparency, and climate performance across global value chains.Website: https://blooh-solution.com About Nexum CompanyNexum Company, based in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading investment and development firm specializing in sustainable technology ventures and innovative industrial solutions. Nexum Company identifies and develops transformative technologies that address critical industry challenges while delivering superior returns and environmental benefits.Nexum Company Contact:Olivia Martin, Communications LeadBrookfield Place, 181 Bay Street, Toronto, ON M5J 2T3, Canada

