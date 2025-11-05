Nonprofits Reminded: November 17, 2025, Deadline to File 990 Series Returns for Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2025

Tax Exempt Forms - TaxZerone

IRS-authorized e-file provider TaxZerone outlines key steps and resources to help exempt organizations file accurately and on time.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit organizations with a fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, or those that filed Form 8868 to obtain an automatic extension, are reminded that the deadline to file their Form 990 series returns is November 17, 2025. Timely filing is critical to maintain tax-exempt status and stay compliant with IRS regulations.Organizations must file the applicable form from the 990 series—Form 990-N, 990-EZ, 990, 990-PF, or 990-T—depending on their size, structure, and financial activity.“Nonprofits play a vital role in our communities. Ensuring that their tax filings are submitted accurately and on time helps preserve their good standing and continued exemption,” said a TaxZerone spokesperson. “We strongly encourage organizations not to wait until the last minute to complete their returns.”How to File Your Form 990Filing 990 forms electronically is straightforward and can be completed in just a few steps:1️⃣ Sign in to your TaxZerone account.2️⃣ Click the Start button at the top of the page.3️⃣ Select the applicable form and follow the guided process to complete and submit your return.If your organization filed with TaxZerone in a prior year, you can easily copy last year’s details using the Click2File feature:1️⃣ Sign in to your TaxZerone account.2️⃣ Navigate to the Exempt Org. Forms Dashboard.3️⃣ Locate the prior year’s return and click Click2File to begin a new return for the 2024 tax year.Key Highlights for Nonprofit Filers1. Comprehensive Form SupportTaxZerone supports the complete suite of nonprofit forms—Form 990-N, 990-EZ, 990, 990-PF, 990-T, and Form 5227 (Split-Interest Trust Information Return)—ensuring that every nonprofit, regardless of size or complexity, can meet its annual filing obligations in one place.2. Full IRS Authorization and ComplianceAs an IRS-authorized e-file provider, TaxZerone adheres to all IRS business rules and schema validations to ensure each return is compliant and securely transmitted to the IRS.3. State Filing SupportIn addition to federal forms, TaxZerone supports the California Form 199 , helping exempt organizations meet both federal and state reporting requirements conveniently.4. All-Inclusive Schedules and AttachmentsEvery applicable schedule or attachment for 990-series forms is supported, allowing for accurate and complete filing. This includes free e-filing support for multiple 990-T related schedules and forms such as:✔️ Schedule A – Unrelated Business Taxable Income from an Unrelated Trade or Business✔️ 1120 Schedule D, 1041 Schedules D & I – Capital Gains, Losses, and Alternative Minimum Tax✔️ Forms 4797, 4562, 8949, 8995, and 2220 – for reporting sales, depreciation, capital gains, and estimated tax calculations.5. Credit and Adjustment SupportTaxZerone also supports Forms 3800, 3468, 8911, and 8936, allowing organizations to claim available tax credits and adjustments when filing Form 990-T.6. Transparent and Affordable PricingTaxZerone offers free filing of Form 990-N for small organizations with gross receipts under $50,000, $9.90 for prior-year filings, and $89.99 for Form 990-EZ filings. Users can also save 10% by using the code TZOTE10. The “Pay in Advance & Save” option provides additional savings with no hidden fees.7. Timely Reminders and Secure NotificationsAutomatic deadline reminders and instant status updates help ensure that nonprofit filers stay informed and never miss critical due dates.8. Dedicated Customer AssistanceTaxZerone’s knowledgeable support team offers personalized help via phone (English & Spanish), email, and live chat throughout the filing process, ensuring nonprofits have guidance every step of the way.9. Convenient Payment OptionsFilers can pay securely through PayPal or other major payment options for a smooth and flexible payment experience.10. Tools for Efficiency and TransparencyThe EINFinder tool provides access to details of any nonprofit organization and their publicly available past IRS filings—helping users research, verify, and benchmark nonprofits with ease.11. Extension SupportIf more time is needed to complete the return, organizations can file Form 8868 (Application for Extension of Time to File) directly through TaxZerone. Extensions are free when the corresponding 990 form is later filed through the same account.Affordable and Accessible for All NonprofitsRecognizing the vital work nonprofits do for the community, TaxZerone offers free filing of Form 990-N for small organizations with less than $50,000 in gross receipts for the current tax year.TaxZerone also provides a user-friendly e-filing platform that supports all nonprofit forms (990-N, 990-EZ, 990, 990-PF, and 990-T) and a unique EINFinder tool that allows users to research nonprofit organizations and view their publicly available past filings.“Accurate and timely filing helps nonprofits focus on their mission without worrying about penalties or loss of status,” added the spokesperson. “We encourage all exempt organizations to take advantage of the e-filing tools available and complete their returns before the November 17 deadline.”The tax deadline is fast approaching. Nonprofit organizations are urged to start their filing process as soon as possible to ensure timely compliance and uninterrupted exempt status.About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider offering a secure and intuitive online platform for filing a wide range of federal and state tax forms. The platform supports:✔️ Nonprofit filings: Form 990 series (990-N, 990-EZ, 990, 990-PF, 990-T, and 5227).✔️ Business filings: All 94x forms (including 941 and 940), Form 1120-S, and other corporate filings.✔️ Information returns: All 1099 forms, Form W-2 and W-2C, and ACA forms (1095-B and 1095-C).✔️ Extensions: Forms 7004, 4868, and 8868.✔️ Excise forms: Form 2290 and 8849.TaxZerone’s mission is to make tax filing Simple, Secure, and Affordable. The platform provides time-saving features like Click2File for repeat filings, AutoMagic tools for data reuse, and EINFinder for nonprofit research. With transparent pricing, built-in IRS validations, and responsive customer assistance, TaxZerone empowers organizations and businesses to meet their filing obligations with confidence.For more information, visit www.taxzerone.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.