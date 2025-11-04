StoryOne Launches AI-Powered Story Editor to Revolutionize Non-Fiction Publishing

StoryOne's Story Editor, ready to write your next book StoryOne founder Hannes Steiner

StoryOne launches AI Story Editor enabling anyone to create fact-checked non-fiction books in ~1 hour—up to 300x faster than traditional publishing

Writing a book usually takes months or even years. With StoryOne's new AI-powered functions, this process is being reinvented. Now, professional-quality books can be created within hours.” — AuthMichael Reinartz, Chief Innovation Officer at Vodafone Germany

MARKET HARBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New platform enables creation of fact-checked books up to 300x faster – journalists can test the tool for free StoryOne , a Vienna-based startup, today announced the launch of its Story Editor, an AI-powered innovation that will fundamentally change how we write and publish non-fiction books.Writing and publishing a book has long been seen as a lifetime achievement – slow, complex, and often inaccessible. With the launch of StoryOne 2.0, the company introduces a completely new way to publish non-fiction: Human-Centric Book Publishing.Using the Story Editor, anyone can transform their ideas, podcasts, interviews, articles, research, or manuscripts into a high-quality, fact-based non-fiction book – in just about an hour. That's up to 300 times faster than traditional publishing.Books That Would Never Have Existed BeforeA scientist turns research papers into an accessible book – the very same day.Doctors publish fact-checked guides on rare diseases while the information is still current.Biographies can be created directly from audio recordings – even the memories of a 100-year-old.New voices around the world become visible: personal, authentic, and moving stories that might never have been published otherwise.Human-Centric Publishing – The Alternative to the Flood of AI-Generated BooksStoryOne clearly differentiates itself from today's flood of low-quality "prompt books":The human remains the author, creator, and curator.AI acts as a fact-based co-editor, trained on bestseller-quality logics – structuring, enhancing, and delivering instant book outlines and chapters.Content can be validated and deepened through optional research.Developed in collaboration with leading AI scientists (Neuro-Symbolic AI) and publishing professionals.Tested by bestselling authors.Thalia (Germany's leading book retailer and one of Europe's largest bookselling groups) is a shareholder; Libri/BOD is a strategic partner ensuring European-wide distribution and print-on-demand logistics.Endorsement from Industry LeaderAt the Vodafone Future Day 2025, Michael Reinartz, Chief Innovation Officer at Vodafone Germany, said: "Writing a book usually takes months or even years. With StoryOne's new AI-powered functions, this process is being reinvented. Now, professional-quality books can be created within hours – while authors remain in control of their content."Research Confirms Global RelevanceStoryOne's mission addresses a critical gap in the global information landscape, making expert knowledge accessible to broader audiences while maintaining quality and accuracy. The platform empowers voices that have traditionally been excluded from traditional publishing due to time, cost, or access barriers.About StoryOneStoryOne is a Vienna-based technology company dedicated to democratizing non-fiction publishing through AI-powered tools that maintain human creativity and control at the center of the book creation process.

