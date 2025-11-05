Magnetic Beads Market to Reach USD $4.53 Billion by 2029 at 13.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Magnetic Beads Market In 2025?

In recent times, the market for magnetic beads has experienced a quick expansion. The market, which was valued at $2.43 billion in 2024, is predicted to rise to $2.69 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. Factors such as the COVID-19 outbreak, heightened funding in healthcare, and a surge in the aging population have catalyzed the growth during the historic period.

Predictions suggest swift expansion for the magnetic beads market in the upcoming years, as it is projected to surge to $4.53 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The projected growth during this forecast period may be ascribed to government-led efforts in genetic and microbiological research, development in the sector of medical technology, and the rising occurrence of chronic diseases. Notable trends during the forecast period encompass development of cutting-edge technological solutions, a focus on introducing services for the modification of magnetic beads to improve cell isolation, RNA or DNA extraction, and protein purification, as well as the introduction of magnetic bead separation plates for cost-effective nucleic acid testing.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Magnetic Beads Market?

The magnetic beads market is anticipated to expand due to governmental initiatives for genetic and microbiological research. Several governments worldwide have in place national strategies to incorporate sophisticated microbial genomics research, which is likely to augment the need for magnetic beads in diverse genetic and microbiological research undertakings. In December 2022, the Department of Health and Social Care, a UK government branch, reports that NHS England introduced its research and development scheme in March 2022. They mention a potential distribution of nearly £18 million ($19.41 million), pending government green light. The purpose of this financial injection is to improve the application of genomics and related health data within the research and innovation framework of the Genome UK initiative. Consequently, such proactive governmental measures for genetic and microbiological research are predicted to boost the magnetic beads market's growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Magnetic Beads Industry?

Major players in the Magnetic Beads include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

• Merck KGaA

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

• Qiagen

• Danaher Corporation

• Miltenyi Biotec

• Promega Corporation

• Takara Bio Inc

• Genscript Biotech Corporation

• Bangs Laboratories Inc

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Magnetic Beads Market In The Globe?

A noticeable trend gaining traction in the magnetic beads market is technological advancement. The primary players in this market are honing in on innovation and broadening their application range in a bid to claim larger market shares. For example, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a healthcare enterprise from the US that specializes in the creation and production of reagents, kits, consumables, and testing kits, plans to launch Dynabeads Technology in October 2022. Involving paramagnetic spherical polymer particles, Dynabeads technology is mainly employed in messenger RNA (mRNA) for the synthesis and cleansing of mRNA for production and vaccine creation, or carboxylic acid for RNA purification solutions.

What Segments Are Covered In The Magnetic Beads Market Report?

The magnetic beads market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cells Microbes, Nucleic Acids, Proteins, Other Types

2) By End User: Healthcare Facilities, Individual Pathology Labs, Research Labs, Other End Users

3) By Magnetic Core: Superparamagnetic, Ferrimagnetic

4) By Application: Cell Separation And Expansion, Protein Sample Preparation And Protein Purification, IVD Assay Development, Nucleic Acid Isolation, Immunoprecipitation, Antibody Purification, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Cells Microbes: Bacterial Cells, Yeast Cells, Mammalian Cells

2) By Nucleic Acids: DNA Magnetic Beads, RNA Magnetic Beads, Plasmid DNA Magnetic Beads

3) By Proteins: Antibody-Conjugated Magnetic Beads, Enzyme-Conjugated Magnetic Beads, Peptide-Conjugated Magnetic Beads

4) By Other Types: Beads For Cell Separation, Beads For Protein Purification, Beads For Drug Delivery Applications

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Magnetic Beads Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for magnetic beads. It is anticipated that Eastern Europe will experience the fastest growth during the forecasted period. The market report for magnetic beads encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

