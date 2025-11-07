Get Tax Relief Now Launches First-Ever 51-State Tax Payment Plan Guide Hub to Help Americans Manage Back Taxes

Guiding taxpayers through tax relief options

Get Tax Relief Now launches the first 51-State Payment Plan Guide Hub with free, step-by-step instructions and official tax form links for all states.

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get Tax Relief Now , a national tax-resolution and consumer-education platform, today announced the launch of the first comprehensive 51-State Tax Payment Plan Guide Hub —a free online resource that consolidates every state’s tax payment plan program, forms, and instructions in one place. The new hub helps individuals and small-business owners resolve back taxes faster by providing verified links, eligibility details, and step-by-step guidance for both IRS and state installment agreements.“Every state has its own maze of rules, forms, and deadlines,” said William J. McLee, founder of Get Tax Relief Now and MWB Tax Solutions. “Taxpayers shouldn’t have to spend hours navigating multiple government websites just to figure out how to pay what they owe. Our goal was to make this process transparent, consistent, and stress-free for everyone.”A Single Resource for Every StateEach state guide includes:- Official form links and online application portals- Eligibility and documentation requirements for individuals and businesses- Step-by-step instructions on how to apply for installment agreements- Comparison charts between IRS and state payment programs- Default and reinstatement procedures explained in plain language- FAQs and downloadable checklists to help taxpayers stay compliantEach page also offers a Spanish-language version, making the resource accessible to more than 40 million Spanish-speaking taxpayers nationwide.According to the IRS, more than five million Americans currently have active payment plans, and millions more owe back taxes at the state level. Yet most state tax agencies provide limited public guidance, leaving many taxpayers vulnerable to default, liens, or levies. “Our data show taxpayers are far more likely to stay compliant when they understand their payment options,” McLee added. “This project isn’t about replacing the IRS or state agencies—it’s about helping people use those resources correctly.”About Get Tax Relief NowGet Tax Relief Now is a national consumer-education and tax-resolution platform dedicated to helping individuals and businesses resolve IRS and state tax issues. Founded by experienced tax professionals, the site provides clear, fact-checked guidance on payment plans, penalty abatement, tax settlements, and unfiled returns. Its mission is to promote transparency, compliance, and fairness within the U.S. tax system.

