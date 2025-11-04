Herbal Hair Care Meets Pop Art Magic Surprise

tokidoki x twoherbs

Two Iconic Brands Collide in a Limited-Edition Haircare Collection. Tokidoki x TwoHerbs: The Crossover Your Hair Routine Has Been Waiting For

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twoherbs is proud to announce a landmark partnership with globally adored lifestyle brand tokidoki, the internationally recognized brand known for its playful and iconic characters created by Italian artist Simone Legno. This marks the first time tokidoki has collaborated with a hair care brand, bringing together Twoherbs’ trusted herbal expertise with tokidoki’s vibrant pop art universe.

The collaboration introduces the Twoherbs × tokidoki Limited-Edition Hair Loss Rescue Series — where traditional herbal science meets whimsical art and surprise.

More than just a product launch, this partnership celebrates culture, creativity, and confidence. As a homegrown Singapore brand rooted in time-tested herbal solutions, Twoherbs reimagines its fan-favourite, results-driven hair loss range with exclusive tokidoki character designs. Beloved icons such as Unicorno, Donutella, Moofia, and Cactus Friends now add a touch of fun and optimism to everyday self-care rituals.

Adding to the excitement, each limited-edition set includes a surprise Twoherbs × tokidoki Collectible Plushie Blind Box, featuring seven unique designs — including one mystery character that will delight collectors and tokidoki fans alike.

This collaboration holds special significance as it represents tokidoki’s first-ever entry into the hair care category. Known for its past collaborations with global icons such as Karl Lagerfeld, Sephora, and Hello Kitty, tokidoki’s partnership with TwoHerbs reflects confidence in the brand’s quality, botanical innovation, and authentic Asian heritage.

Each product in this collection blends herbal potency with playful artistry, proving that hair care can be both healing and joyful. Formulated in Japan, the range is enriched with natural botanical ingredients such as Swertia Japonica, Panax Ginseng, Angelica Gigas, and Arnica Montana, known to strengthen the scalp, reduce hair fall, and support healthy hair growth.

Products in the Limited-Edition Collection include:

• Twoherbs × tokidoki Hair Fall Control Shampoo – Gently cleanses while fortifying hair roots.

• Twoherbs × tokidoki Hair Fall Rescue Tonic – A daily scalp treatment that revitalizes follicles and stimulates growth.

• Twoherbs × tokidoki Swertia Japonica Essence – A concentrated weekly treatment for intensive scalp nourishment.

Available exclusively in Singapore in limited quantities, the collection will be sold at selected stores and online. Each set features collectible tokidoki packaging and a complimentary Blind Box, making it a perfect gift for both hair care enthusiasts and tokidoki fans. Retail sets and in-store displays have been designed to showcase the colorful characters across product bottles, boxes, and salon décor.

This collaboration transforms hair care into a creative, joyful ritual — bridging wellness, heritage, and modern design.

About tokidoki

tokidoki means “sometimes” in Japanese. I chose a Japanese word because I love Japan. I love everything from the ultra-modern happy face of Shibuya to the serious magic silence of Kyoto. I chose “sometimes” because everyone waits for moments that change one’s destiny. By simple chance or meeting a new person, tokidoki is the hope, the hidden energy everyone has inside that gives us the strength to face a new day and dream something positive, that something magical will happen to us.

Ciao, my name is Simone Legno. I am an artist from Rome, Italy.

About Twoherbs

Twoherbs is a Singapore-based hair care brand founded by certified trichologist Riff Lim Kian Hong, offering a unique blend of 100% Chinese and Ayurvedic herbal remedies to address hair loss, premature greying, and scalp concerns. Committed to transparency and results, Twoherbs provides chemical-free treatments and a pay-per-session model, making professional herbal hair care accessible to all. With a growing presence across Singapore, the brand continues to redefine scalp wellness through authentic, nature-inspired solutions that deliver visible results.

