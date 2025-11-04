XJTLU reaches major milestone in data management maturity

Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) has become only the second university in China to achieve the second-highest level in the Data Management Capability Maturity Assessment Model (DCMM), the country’s national standard for data management.

DCMM consists of five levels – basic to advanced – and serves as a benchmark for assessing an organisation’s strength in data management and application.

Awarded by the China Information Technology Industry Federation, more than 8,000 enterprises have been certified under the DCMM framework.

Reaching Level 4 signifies that the University is capable of data management at scale and comes three years after XJTLU became the first university in China to achieve Level 3.

Since 2022, XJTLU has continued to strengthen its data management initiatives, including establishing a governance framework led by Dr Xin Bi, Chief Officer of Data, and forming a data working group comprising representatives from schools, academies, and administrative departments.

XJTLU has created management policies, operational processes, and data standards to enhance its practices, and is building its core competitiveness in higher education through deep utilisation and analysis of data across the University.

The University is also now integrating artificial intelligence technologies to further develop its data application capabilities in smart teaching, research innovation, campus operations, and other areas.

As a higher education institution, XJTLU will share its experiences with training sessions and workshops, contributing to wider advancements in data governance and talent development.

Representatives of XJTLU’s data working group attend an expert review session for the Level 4 DCMM certification

Image and text provided by XJTLU Centre for Knowledge and Information

Translated by Xiangyin Han

Edited by staff editor and Xinmin Han