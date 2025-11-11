Macao's Dual Pavilions Shine at CIIE Around 1,200 Matching Meetings Show Fruitful Results

MACAU, November 11 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region showcased the "Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries Food and Beverage Pavilion" and the "Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries Professional Services Pavilion" (hereinafter referred to as "dual pavilions") at the "8th China International Import Expo" (CIIE). These pavilions were well received by attendees from Shanghai and around the world, with a continuous stream of visitors coming for consultations and business discussions. Over the six-day exhibition, approximately 1,200 business matching meetings were arranged, covering sectors such as technology, health, cross-border e-commerce, food and beverage, wine distribution, and exhibition co-operation. At the same time, the "Scheme for Supporting the Development of Macao First-Store Economy" (hereinafter referred to as "First-Store Economy Scheme") received more than 100 inquiries. Some Macao enterprises reported that the exhibition outcomes exceeded expectations, successfully connecting with both Chinese mainland and international business partners, providing new directions for future business development.

The "dual pavilions" gathered 43 Macao enterprises, displaying over 630 unique products from Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries, including food, beverages, and professional services. By organising 12 special tasting events and setting up engaging game installations, the pavilions effectively attracted foot traffic and created a lively business atmosphere.

A Macao enterprise representing products from Portuguese-speaking countries remarked that the professionalism of attendees at this year’s CIIE had increased significantly, with mainland and international buyers more actively seeking to understand the exhibiting products and services, expressing strong interest and confidence in using the Macao platform to explore new business opportunities. Additionally, a first-time exhibiting health enterprise met with 9 to 10 businesses from the Chinese mainland and Australia, covering various parts of the industrial chain, affirming that CIIE can facilitate the expansion of specialty industries into domestic and international markets.

Some of the prominent ASEAN companies participated in matchmaking sessions organised by IPIM, which connected these companies with 10 Macao companies specialising in souvenirs and agents representing Portuguese-speaking products, with some reaching preliminary co-operation agreements and expressing satisfaction with the meeting outcomes. Mainland enterprises praised the diversity of elements in the "Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries Food and Beverage Pavilion", noting that the activities provided efficient access to the latest developments in the Macao and Hengqin markets, targeting opportunities in Macao's low-altitude economy and four major industries. They are currently seeking partners in Macao to develop drone services and are considering the possibility of establishing a branch in Macao according to the project's progress, with a view to expanding their reach to Portuguese-speaking countries and other markets.

Furthermore, a Spanish company managing a food brand expressed increased willingness to open its first store in Macao after learning about the "First-Store Economy Scheme". They view Macao's strategic positioning provided by the national government as a significant business opportunity and have plans to conduct on-site inspections in Macao by the end of this year.

Since the inaugural CIIE, IPIM has organised Macao enterprises to actively participate in the event for eight consecutive years. CIIE serves as an important channel for Macao enterprises to "go global" and expand into both mainland and overseas markets.