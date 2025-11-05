Self-Drive Car Rental Market to Reach $86.62 Billion by 2029 with 7.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Self-Drive Car Rental Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Self-Drive Car Rental Market Size And Growth?

There has been a significant expansion in the self-drive car rental market in the past years. It’s projected to increase from a market size of $60.81 billion in 2024 to approximately $65.09 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors such as increased tourism, growing smartphone use, increased urban mobility, larger middle-class earning capacity, and a surge in the need for affordable transportation have catalysed the growth in this period.

In the coming years, the self-drive car rental market is predicted to witness robust growth. The market is projected to reach $86.62 billion by 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The anticipated expansion during this period can be credited to the increasing usage of electric cars, growing demand for contactless rental alternatives and a rising inclination towards subscription-based transportation options. Furthermore, the enhancement of AI and IoT integration, alongside an escalating trend of car-sharing, also contribute to this growth. Advanced fleet management systems, AI-enhanced customer service, the use of connected-car technologies, greater utilisation of telematics for monitoring, and broadening alliances with ride-hailing services are amongst the major trends expected in this period.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Self-Drive Car Rental Market?

Moving forward, the self-drive car rental market is likely to see substantial growth, fuelled by the expansion of the travel and tourism sector. This refers to the industry responsible for offering services like travel, accommodation, transportation, and leisure activities to tourists or travelers. The travel and tourism sector's growth is being accelerated by factors like technological advancements, economic development, improved infrastructure, enhanced global connectivity, and government support. Self-drive car rentals contribute to this sector by providing travelers with an affordable, convenient, and flexible mode of transportation, allowing them to explore locations at their leisure. As per the World Travel and Tourism Council, a UK-based entity representing the travel and tourism industry, the sector contributed 9.1% of the worldwide GDP in 2023, showing a 23.2% rise from 2022. Hence, the burgeoning travel and tourism sector is spearheading the rise of the self-drive car rental market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Self-Drive Car Rental Market?

Major players in the Self-Drive Car Rental include:

• Avis Budget Group Inc.

• The Hertz Corporation

• Localiza Rent a Car S.A.

• Budget Rent A Car System Inc.

• Europcar Mobility Group

• eHi Car Services Limited

• Kayak Inc

• Carzonrent India Private Limited

• Getaround Inc.

• Bolt Technology OÜ

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Self-Drive Car Rental Market?

Leading firms in the self-drive car rental sector are utilizing innovative advancements like top-notch mobile applications for increased market competitiveness. These high-tech apps use cutting-edge technology to improve user interaction, simplify operations, and maximize efficiency. For instance, IndusGo, a self-drive car rental establishment from India, in May 2023, initiated its advanced application, IndusGo 2.0. The updated app boasts of a refined user interface, real-time vehicle monitoring, and effortless booking choices. It also provides AI-assisted vehicle suggestions and variable pickup or drop locations. This rollout plays a crucial role in improving customer interaction and strengthens the firm's standing in the self-drive car rental market. IndusGo is intent on offering an improved, streamlined, and personalized experience to all users through the integration of sophisticated technology.

How Is The Self-Drive Car Rental Market Segmented?

The self-drive car rentalmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hatchback, Sedan, Sports Utility Vehicles, Luxury, Convertible, Vans

2) By Rental Length: Long Term, Short Term

3) By Application: Airport Transport, Local usage, Outstation, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Individual, Corporate

Subsegments:

1) By Hatchback: Compact Hatchback, Mid-Size Hatchback, Electric Hatchback, Performance Hatchback

2) By Sedan: Compact Sedan, Mid-Size Sedan, Full-Size Sedan, Luxury Sedan, Electric Sedan

3) By Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs): Compact SUV, Mid-Size SUV, Full-Size SUV, Off-Road SUV, Electric SUV

4) By Luxury: Luxury Sedans, Luxury SUVs, Exotic Sports Cars, Limousines

5) By Convertible: Soft-Top Convertible, Hard-Top Convertible, Luxury Convertible, Sports Convertible

6) By Vans: Passenger Vans, Cargo Vans, Minivans, Electric Vans

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Self-Drive Car Rental Market?

In 2024, North America led the self-drive car rental market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the region with the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The self-drive car rental market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

