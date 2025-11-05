World Record Panorama: Oslo Captured in 2.05 Terapixels

Oslo in 2.05 terapixels — world-record panorama with seamless zoom, November 5, 2025.

A 2.05-terapixel milestone sets a new global benchmark—an interactive panorama that lets viewers explore Oslo down to astonishing detail.

OSLO, NORWAY, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oslo has been immortalized in what is believed to be the largest panoramic image ever produced. The finished panorama measures 2.05 terapixels (2 297 216 × 891 702 pixels) and occupies roughly 6 TB in uncompressed 8-bit TIFF format. Documentation has been submitted for official world record verification. For context, the previous world record, set in 2013, measured 846 gigapixels—less than half the size of the Oslo panorama.Built from 366 843 carefully chosen photos (12.3 TB RAW) collected over 4 days from Holmenkollen Ski Tower. The project blends detailed field photography with powerful computational work. Each frame was shot using up to 20 exposures per image, aligned at sub-pixel precision, processed by custom-built software, and finally stitched to deliver a seamless 360° glimpse of Oslo — from fjord to skyline — in unprecedented detail.ABOUT THE PROJECTSCOPE: 500 000+ captures, 366 843 used in the final panorama.WORKFLOW: Median stacking, sub-pixel aligning, optical-flow correction, AI-driven upscaling, multi-threaded GPU rendering.TIMELINE: One year of research/prototyping/building camera rig, four days of capture, one month of image preparation, 2 weeks of RAW development, 2 weeks of intensive processing, 2 weeks of final rendering; and approximately two months of post-processing. Some of the steps repeated several times.INFRASTRUCTURE: Over 50 TB of fast NVMe/RAID scratch storage, 160 TB of archival storage, 100 Gbps networking, and a workstation running dual RTX 4090 GPUs at full load for weeks.PUTTING 2 TERAPIXELS IN HUMAN TERMSRESOLUTION: 2 048 432 101 632 pixels—roughly 2 terapixels, or more than 2 000 gigapixels.FULL HD COMPARISION: It would take one million 1920×1080 displays to show the image all at once.DISTANCE METAPHOR: Laying each 1×1 cm pixel end to end reaches enough distance to circle Earth 511 times or touch the Moon 53 times.SCREEN EQUIVALENCE: Displaying the panorama at native resolution on standard monitors would demand a screen about 650 × 250 meters—covering 23 FIFA soccer fields.BENCHMARK: The world’s largest camera module (Vera C. Rubin Observatory) produces 3 200 megapixels per shot. This panorama is 626 times larger.TIME COMPARISION: Inspecting one pixel per second would take about 65 000 years—longer than recorded human civilization.MEDIA CONTENTFeel free to download media content from here: https://holmenkollen360.com/media/press-release/ EXPERIENCE ITExplore the full 360° panorama here: https://holmenkollen360.com QUOTE“This 2.05 terapixel panorama sets a new world record—Oslo has never been seen like this before, and no other city on Earth has ever been captured at such unprecedented scale”, says the team behind the panorama.ACKNOWLEDGMENTSThanks to Oslo Kommune Bymiljøetaten for granting us access to Holmenkollen Ski Tower to carry out this project.Media contact

Demonstration of technology in use

