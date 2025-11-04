Protecting iconic native flora from stealthy plant diseases

Release date: 04/11/25

A hi-tech monitoring device has been installed at the Adelaide Botanic Garden to protect iconic native flora from stealthy plant diseases.

Scientists from the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI) will use the new automated air sampler to track the presence of myrtle rust, a fungal disease that attacks eucalypts, bottlebrushes, paperbarks and other members of the Myrtaceae family.

First detected at a plant nursery in New South Wales in 2010, myrtle rust is known as a ‘silent but deadly’ fungal pathogen that spreads through air, water and by hitching a ride on insects and animals. Native to South America, its tiny spores can travel hundreds of kilometres in the wind.

The project is a collaboration between SARDI Plant Health and Diagnostics, the Australian National University (ANU), and Data Effects in partnership with Australia’s network of botanic gardens.

An air sampler has also been installed at the Mount Lofty Botanic Garden in the Adelaide Hills as part of the project, taking the total to nine installed around Australia.

The data gathered will enable researchers to detect and track myrtle rust from airborne spore movement, helping to map disease risk and guide management strategies. The data can also be used to identify new strain variations to safeguard the health of Australia’s botanic gardens and native forests.

As part of the project, an interactive data dashboard is available on the SporeTracker website, displaying airborne myrtle rust activity monitored across the nationwide network. It provides fast-tracked reports of spore detections at each botanic garden and includes data on samples collected, samples analysed, and myrtle rust detection activity.

This national research is funded through the Australian Government’s $224.5 million Saving Native Species Program.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

Protecting our unique native species and iconic eucalypts is vital to the health of Australia’s ecosystems and our native species biosecurity.

This milestone installation at the Adelaide Botanic Garden demonstrates the power of collaboration between state researchers, national institutions and the government in tackling threats like myrtle rust.

Through innovation and partnership, we’re strengthening biosecurity and safeguarding the biodiversity that future generations of South Australians will inherit and enjoy.

Attributable to Dr Rohan Kimber, SARDI Senior Research Scientist, Plant Health and Diagnostics

This national program is a great example of collaboration between science and technology working with passionate plant conservationists and their role in managing threatened species.

Our project outputs can guide scouting activities on the ground and refine practices that protect vulnerable species. It’s a great template for what can be achieved when we work together on a common goal.

I’m proud to lead the talented project partners to deliver such a good-news story for systems that aim to protect our iconic native flora.

Attributable to Dr Leonie Scriven, Deputy Director Living Collections, Botanic Gardens and State Herbarium of South Australia

We are pleased to continue the partnership in this important biosecurity sentinel program in Adelaide and Mount Lofty Botanic Gardens.

The network of botanic gardens around Australia are at the frontier of plant conservation horticulture, and collaborations such as this are imperative to the health of our native flora and living collections.