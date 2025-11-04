FOMO App Expands to Dubai, Strengthening Travel and Lifestyle Links Between South Africa and the UAE

FOMO Dubai Logo

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The FOMO App, South Africa’s fastest-growing lifestyle and experiences platform, has officially launched in Dubai. With over 500,000 users and a solid footprint in its home market, FOMO is now bringing its model of accessible, affordable experiences to one of the world’s most dynamic destinations.From Braai to BurjFounded in South Africa by natives Ryan Marx and Jax Marx, FOMO has transformed the way people discover and book activities, attractions, and entertainment. The platform curates exclusive deals across categories ranging from adventure and family activities to dining, wellness, and nightlife. Its success in South Africa has been built on understanding how to make world-class experiences affordable and accessible for a broad audience.Now, with the Dubai launch, FOMO aims to extend that vision to the UAE. The move also represents a strategic step in expanding the travel corridor between South Africa and Dubai — two markets increasingly linked through tourism, trade, and cultural exchange.Strengthening the South Africa–Dubai CorridorIn 2023, Dubai welcomed more than 50 million international overnight visitors, with South Africa ranking among its fastest-growing source markets. Passenger traffic between Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Dubai continues to expand, supported by direct routes operated by Emirates and other carriers. For South Africans, Dubai has become both a stopover hub to global destinations and a fast-rising holiday hotspot.Despite this growth, many South Africans still view Dubai as prohibitively expensive. FOMO’s entry into the UAE market is designed to correct this perception by showcasing how the city’s iconic attractions — from desert safaris and dhow cruises to theme parks and luxury experiences — can be discovered at accessible prices. By leveraging its strong base in South Africa, FOMO aims to encourage more outbound travel to the UAE and make Dubai a realistic option for middle-class families and everyday travellers.“Dubai has always been seen as out of reach for many South Africans, but we’re here to change that. With our strong base of over half a million users in South Africa, FOMO is uniquely positioned to make Dubai’s world-class attractions accessible and affordable, while strengthening the travel corridor between the two regions,” said Ryan Marx, CEO of FOMO.Opportunities for the UAE MarketBeyond connecting travellers, FOMO also brings benefits to Dubai’s local businesses and tourism providers. By joining the platform, partners can showcase their offers directly to a highly engaged audience of both UAE residents and South African travellers — with no upfront cost and the potential for significant visibility.The Road AheadIn its next phase, FOMO will roll out AI-powered personalization to refine how users discover and book activities. This technology will enable smarter recommendations tailored to individual preferences, ensuring that every experience is not only affordable, but also relevant and memorable.About FOMOFounded in South Africa, the FOMO App is a lifestyle and experiences platform designed to help users discover and book the best deals on activities, attractions, and entertainment. With more than 500,000 users, a proven business model, and international expansion underway, FOMO is committed to making world-class experiences more accessible — starting with Dubai.

