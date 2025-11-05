Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market?

In the past few years, the refrigerated warehousing and storage market has witnessed sizable growth. An escalation from $162.88 billion in 2024 to $176.36 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% is projected. The expansion during the past period can be traced back to the globalisation of food supply chain, growing consumer appetite for fresh goods, the rise of e-commerce and online grocery shopping, as well as the needs of the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Expectations are high for the refrigerated warehousing and storage market, as it is forecasted to expand significantly in the ensuing years. It is projected to reach an impressive valuation of $245.2 billion by 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. Factors attributed to this growth during the forecast period include the expansion of the population and urban development, sustainability and energy efficiency initiatives, growth in developing economies, and the influence of climate change and extreme weather conditions. Future trends to watch out for include the integration of technology, a focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, the evolving role of e-commerce and last-mile delivery, and the potential of cold storage for e-pharmacies.

Download a free sample of the refrigerated warehousing and storage market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2256&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market?

The advent of mobile technologies is being increasingly embraced by warehouses to optimally streamline warehouse procedures. This technology realm incorporates the deployment of tablets, smartphones, mobile printers, and other portable devices for effective communication and data acquisition. These gadgets employ GPS, RFID, VoIP, digital imaging, and voice technology. Forklift operators and technicians managing automatic material handling equipment in a warehouse resort to mobile technologies to gather data on troubleshooting, repairs, and work orders. This technology permits warehouse supervisors to access equipment status and performance reports, facilitating them with 24/7 tracking of warehouse procedures. In an effort to enhance hands-free mobility for laborers, wearable technology like smart glasses is being assimilated with warehouse management systems. As stated in a study by MHI, an association for material handling, logistics, and supply chain, 22% of survey participants employ mobile technologies in warehouses, and this adoption rate is projected to escalate to 45% in the ensuing two years.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market?

Major players in the Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage include:

• AmeriCold Logistics

• Nichirei Corporation

• Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

• Henningsen Cold Storage Co.

• Burris Logistics

• Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd.

• Agro Merchants North America Holdings LLC

• Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd.

• Snowman Logistics Ltd.

• Lineage Logistics

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Industry?

Leading businesses in the refrigerated warehousing and storage market are creating cutting-edge warehouse facilities to offer dependable services to their clientele. These innovative facilities are characterized by their advanced technology and modern designs that streamline the processes of storing, retrieving, and managing goods. For example, in October 2022, FlexCold, a company from the US pioneering change in cold storage warehousing, introduced a new warehousing facility aimed at overhauling cold storage and food logistics warehousing. This facility features two customizable rooms for either frozen or chilled products: one room maintains temperatures below freezing, and another, a blast freezer room, can freeze goods like poultry to absolute zero in less than 36 hours. The facility presents direct sea routes to 140 ports across 70 countries and offers access to over 98 million customers within a drivable distance of a day.

What Segments Are Covered In The Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market Report?

The refrigerated warehousing and storagemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cold Storage, Frozen Storage

2) By Ownership: Private Warehouses, Public Warehouses, Bonded Warehouses

3) By Application: Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery and Confectionery, Milk and Dairy Products, Meat, Seafood, Beverages, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Cold Storage: Refrigerated Containers, Blast Chillers, Bulk Cold Rooms

2) By Frozen Storage: Deep Freezers, Walk-in Freezers, Freezer Warehousing Facilities

View the full refrigerated warehousing and storage market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/refrigerated-warehousing-and-storage-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market?

In 2024, the refrigerated warehousing and storage market saw Asia-Pacific as its leading region, followed by North America. The report on this market encompassed various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Warehouse Automation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/warehouse-automation-global-market-report

Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/warehousing-and-storage-global-market-report

Warehouse Robotics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/warehouse-robotics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.