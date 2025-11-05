Resort Planning Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Resort Planning Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Resort Planning Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Resort Planning Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, there has been a robust growth in the market size of resort planning. Projected to increase from a valuation of $201.68 billion in 2024 to $212.13 billion in 2025, this market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Several factors have contributed to this growth in the past. These include the expansion of the tourism industry, evolving consumer tastes and preferences, emphasis on environmental conservation and sustainable tourism, government initiatives and regulations related to tourism, and an overall global economic growth.

The market size of resort planning is forecasted to experience significant growth in the coming years, escalating to $281.84 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Factors expected to drive growth during the forecast period include an increase in luxury and wellness tourism, a surge in eco-tourism, a desire for unique experiences, digital marketing and online booking trends, and crisis recovery and resilience. The forecast period is also expected to see major trends such as cultural immersion and local community involvement, luxury sustainability and eco-lodges, the implementation of smart environmental designs, comprehensive event and wedding amenities, as well as wellness retreats and specialized programs.

Download a free sample of the resort planning market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6972&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Resort Planning Market?

The anticipated surge in tourism worldwide is projected to fuel the expansion of the resort planning sector. Tourism, a socio-cultural and economic activity, includes individuals travelling beyond their regular surroundings for personal or business/professional purposes to various countries or places. Over the past decade, there has been a significant increase in tourism attributed to factors like higher disposable income, accessibility to various destinations, the desire to explore, among others. The proliferation of global tourism will necessitate the establishment of advanced yet eco-friendly resorts, thereby increasing the need for resort planning that enhances the tourism sector by offering a luxurious experience to travelers. The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) reported in September 2024 that nearly 790 million tourists ventured abroad in the initial seven months of 2024, denoting an 11% surge relative to 2023. Consequently, the global tourism growth is projected to escalate the demand for resort planning services throughout the prediction period.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Resort Planning Market?

Major players in the Resort Planning include:

• Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc.

• Hellmuth Obata & Kassabaum Inc.

• Nikken Sekkei Komu Co Ltd.

• Leo A. Daly Company

• EDSA Inc.

• CallisonRTKL Inc.

• Cooper Carry

• Forrec Ltd.

• SB Architects Ltd.

• HKS Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Resort Planning Market?

The rise of strategic partnerships is a crucial trend in the resort planning market. Major corporations in the field are leveraging each other's resources, expertise, and technologies through partnerships to unlock new possibilities for advanced resort development and planning. These strategic alliances also enable these companies to bolster their market position and penetrate new markets. One such example is the July 2024 collaboration between US-based hospitality company Marriott International and UAE-based private real estate investment and development firm Eagle Hills. The partnership's objective is to inaugurate the Ritz-Carlton Reserve on Ramhan Island, marking a stellar addition to the Arabian Gulf's luxury hospitality landscape. The collaboration is designed to result in a unique resort that prioritizes wellness and sustainability. Eagle Hills has its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Resort Planning Market Growth

The resort planningmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Overall Planning, Partial Planning

2) By Application: Urban, Rural Areas

3) By End-User: Large Enterprises, Investment Agency

Subsegments:

1) By Overall Planning: Master Planning, Site Planning, Environmental Impact Assessment

2) By Partial Planning: Landscape Design, Facility Planning, Infrastructure Planning

View the full resort planning market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/resort-planning-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Resort Planning Market By 2025?

In 2024, Western Europe led the resort planning market, with North America projected to experience the swiftest growth in the expected period. The report on the resort planning market included regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Resort Planning Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Waste Management And Remediation Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waste-management-and-remediation-services-global-market-report

Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wastewater-treatment-equipment-global-market-report

Food Waste Disposable Units Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-waste-disposable-units-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.