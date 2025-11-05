Dry Bulk Materials Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Dry Bulk Materials Market Through 2025?

The market size of dry bulk materials has seen significant expansion in the previous years. From 2024 to 2025, the market is expected to increase from $403.57 billion to $434.35 billion, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This robust growth in the historical period is a result of heightened shipping activities of steel and coal, the proliferation of seaborne trade, strong economic progression in developing markets, along with increasing industrialization and urbanization.

It is projected that the dry bulk materials market will experience significant expansion in the ensuing years, with an anticipated value of $583.11 billion by 2029. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Contributing factors to this increased growth during the projected period include the rising transportation requirements for iron ore and coal, higher demand for dry bulk shipping, augmented steel shipments, an upsurge in infrastructure projects, and increased demand for commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite/alumina. Key market trends for this period will include technological evolution, the use of eco-friendly materials, fluctuating raw material costs, a decline in new construction investments, and enhanced market intelligence.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Dry Bulk Materials Market?

The growth of the dry bulk material trucking market is being propelled by the escalating demand for raw materials in the manufacturing, defense, and infrastructure industries. This surge in demand is largely due to the expansion of industrial activities, population growth, and urban development. For example, a World Bank report highlighted a significant increase in the production of minerals required for clean energy technologies in the European raw materials industry. The report further stresses the need for a wide array of minerals and metals to execute renewable energy strategies and related infrastructures. By 2050, it is anticipated that the demand for minerals like graphite, lithium, and cobalt would have skyrocketed by as much as 500%. Consequently, there is a demand for efficient dry bulk trucks to transport these materials, which is, in turn, stimulating the growth of the dry bulk materials market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Dry Bulk Materials Market?

Major players in the Dry Bulk Materials include:

• C.H. Robinson

• Transpro Burgener

• Bulkmatic Transport

• Kenan Advantage Group Inc.

• Quality Distribution Inc.

• Trimac Transportation Services Inc.

• Foodliner Inc.

• Heniff Transportation Systems LLC

• Superior Bulk Logistics Inc.

• Groendyke Transport Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Dry Bulk Materials Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the dry bulk shipping market are prioritizing advancements in safety, operational effectiveness, and sustainability by introducing novel solutions. For example, Dry Bulk Centre of Excellence (DBCE), an independent non-profit industry institution in the UK operating within the dry bulk shipping sector, rolled out the Dry Bulk Management Standard (DryBMS) portal in August 2024. This platform offers comprehensive guidelines derived from industry standards and best practices for ship operators. It's an initiative aimed at decreasing incidents, fostering better operational methods, and encouraging sustainability throughout the industry. This reflects the increasing focus on safety systems across the industry and ongoing progress in the dry bulk shipping market.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Dry Bulk Materials Market

The dry bulk materialsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Commodity Type: Iron Ore, Coal And Pet Coke, Grains And Agricultural Products, Cement Or Aggregates, Fertilizers, Other Commodity Types

2) By Application: Food And Beverages, Construction, Automotive, Energy And Mining, Agriculture, Chemicals, Other Applications

3) By End Use: Iron Ore, Steel Products, Lumber or Log, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Iron Ore: Fine Ore, Lump Ore

2) By Coal And Pet Coke: Thermal Coal, Metallurgical Coal, Pet Coke (Petroleum Coke)

3) By Grains And Agricultural Products: Wheat, Corn (Maize), Rice, Soybeans, Barley, Other Agricultural Products

4) By Cement Or Aggregates: Cement, Limestone, Sand And Gravel, Crushed Stone

5) By Fertilizers: Nitrogenous Fertilizers, Phosphatic Fertilizers, Potassic Fertilizers, Compound Fertilizers

6) By Other Commodity Types: Bauxite, Sulphur, Steel Products, Wood Pellets, Salt, Other Miscellaneous Commodities

Global Dry Bulk Materials Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the dry bulk materials market, followed closely by North America. The market report encompassed various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

