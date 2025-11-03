State of Hawaiʻi Named an Overall Winner in the 2025 Government Experience Awards

Posted on Nov 3, 2025 in Main

The state of Hawaiʻi has been honored by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) as an overall winner in the 2025 Government Experience Awards. CDG is a national research and advisory institute focused on technology policy and best practices in state and local government.

This year, the winning jurisdictions in the CDG Government Experience Awards focused on making government more accessible through technology — and that work is not limited to websites and apps. Notably, all the winning jurisdictions are employing artificial intelligence with caution and inquisition, ensuring they are adopting it for the right reason: to help people.

“We’re honored to be named an Overall Winner in the 2025 Government Experience Awards, said Comptroller Keith A. Regan. “This recognition reflects our team’s commitment to creating accessible, equitable and innovative digital services for the state of Hawaiʻi.”

The program highlights states, cities, counties and agencies that are setting the standard for people-first services, using technology creatively to build trust with residents. Winners were celebrated at the GovX Summit on September 25, a virtual event highlighting innovation in public service.