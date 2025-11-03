Ke Ala Hou, A New Path Forward: November 2025 Governor’s Message

Posted on Nov 3, 2025 in Main

Rooted in resilience, we continue to find ways to celebrate — even in the face of adversity. Our state is pushing boundaries, centering transparency and expanding accessibility.

The federal government shutdown has forced our nation to confront financial instability and distrust in leadership. The state of Hawai‘i is working tirelessly to ensure people are fed, cared for — and most importantly, heard. We recently announced that $100M in TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) funds will be deployed for rent and utilities assistance under the Hawai‘i Relief Program (see last page for more details). This is one of many programs in our protective pipeline, along with $50M for nonprofits struggling due to federal funding cuts.

In this edition, we celebrate Hawai‘i’s successes — from recognition of our most devoted public servants via the Governor’s Awards, to the landmark opening of our first neighbor island kauhale and the signing of clean energy agreements.

We’re also excited to mark the opening of our 100th pre-kindergarten classroom, a testament to our ongoing commitment to a brighter future for Hawai‘i’s keiki. Together, these achievements reflect our shared vision for a resilient, innovative and thriving state.

We wish everyone a joyful and safe Thanksgiving as we continue to move forward together!

Mahalo,