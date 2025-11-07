Submit Release
Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Travels to California

STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
 
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
 

GOVERNOR GREEN TRAVELS TO CALIFORNIA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 7, 2025  

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green will travel on Friday, November 7 for a personal trip. He will return to Honolulu on Wednesday, November 12.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting governor from the evening of November 7 to the afternoon of November 12.

 # # #

Media Contacts:  

Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Office: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected] 

Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]

