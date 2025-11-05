Quick Response (QR) Code Labels Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Quick Response (QR) Code Labels Market Through 2025?

The market size of quick response (qr) code labels has witnessed a significant expansion in the previous years. The growth is projected to be from $1.48 billion in 2024 to $1.63 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth observed in the historical time frame can be linked to factors such as improvements in inventory management, elevated marketing capabilities, a rise in smartphone usage, the need for instant access to information, and progress in mobile payment technologies.

Anticipated to witness swift expansion in the coming years, the market size for quick response (qr) code labels is projected to reach $2.45 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This anticipated growth within the forecasted timeframe can be ascribed to vibrant e-commerce activities, progression in augmented reality technology, increased adoption of digital payment methods, increased demands for contactless interaction solutions, and its growing utilization in the healthcare sector for the dissemination of information. Major market trends across this period are expected to encompass integration with the internet of things, personalized marketing initiatives, extended usage in digital menus, advancements in security features, and its wide-scale implementation in smart packaging.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Quick Response (QR) Code Labels Market?

The surge in the need for online transactions is predicted to accelerate the expansion of the quick response (QR) code labels market. These transactions, conducted via the internet, move funds from a purchaser to a vendor in exchange for products or services. The uptake of online transactions has grown due to their convenience, speed, widened internet access, increased usage of mobile devices, and heightened security protocols. Quick response (QR) code labels hasten and simplify online transactions by facilitating speedy, touch-free operations via smartphones, thereby increasing user safety and ease. For example, in September 2023, UK Finance, a finance service firm based in the UK, reported that in 2022, contactless payments in the UK surged to 17.0 billion, a significant increase from 13.1 billion payments the previous year. As a result, the burgeoning demand for online transactions propels the development of the quick response (QR) code labels market.

Which Players Dominate The Quick Response (QR) Code Labels Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Quick Response (QR) Code Labels include:

• Brother Industries Ltd

• Zebra Technologies LLC

• CCL Industries Inc.

• Brady PLC

• Cognex Corporation

• Bizerba USA Inc

• Epson America Inc

• HERMA Gmbh

• Avery Products Corp

• AstroNova Inc

What Are The Future Trends Of The Quick Response (QR) Code Labels Market?

Major companies in the QR code label market, like Bayer Plc and Zappar, are striving to introduce high-end technologies like zap vision technology that enhance product traceability and security, thereby increasing accessibility and user engagement. In November 2023, the pair, both UK-based, launched the Accessible QR codes (AQR) on the packaging of Bayer's Canescool Soothing Gel Cream, marking the first ever implementation of such technology. This innovative move aimed at providing easy access to product information for visually impaired individuals. Furthermore, the AQR codes have been optimized for use by visually challenged users and can be recognized by several popular accessibility apps, including Envision, Microsoft SeeingAI, and Zapvision's reference app.

Global Quick Response (QR) Code Labels Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The quick response (qr) code labelsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Label Type: Sleeve Labels, Glue Applied Labels, Pressure Sensitive Labels, Other Label Types

2) By Material Type: Paper, Plastic, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Poly Vinyl Chloride, Vinyl

3) By Printing Technology: Flexographic, Digital Printing, Offset Lithography, Gravure Printing, Other Printing Technologies

4) By End Use: Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Automotive, Homecare And Toiletries, Chemicals, Industrial, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Sleeve Labels: Shrink Sleeve Labels, Stretch Sleeve Labels, Roll-On Sleeve Labels, Full-Sleeve Labels

2) By Glue Applied Labels: Wet Glue Labels, Dry Glue Labels, Hot Melt Glue Labels, Cold Glue Labels

3) By Pressure Sensitive Labels: Paper-Based Pressure Sensitive Labels, Film-Based Pressure Sensitive Labels, Clear Or transparent Pressure Sensitive Labels, Special Adhesive Pressure Sensitive Labels

4) By Other Label Types: In-Mold Labels, Wrap-Around Labels, Rfid-Embedded Labels, Security Or Anti-Counterfeit Labels, Thermal Transfer Labels

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Quick Response (QR) Code Labels Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the quick response (QR) code labels market. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

