Hirsch Pipe & Supply Opens Branch in Thousand Oaks, CA

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Hirsch Pipe & Supply is proud to announce the opening of their twenty-ninth Southern California location in Thousand Oaks. The branch is located at 77 Duesenberg Drive Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 and can be reached by phone or text at 805-409-9016OUR COMMITMENT TO OUR CUSTOMERSTake it from Thousand Oaks Branch Manager, Felix Medina “My team and I are very excited to announce the opening of our store in Thousand Oaks. We would appreciate the opportunity to welcome you to our new store and have us be your neighborhood plumbing supply house. On behalf of my team and I, we look forward to helping you get more jobs done in your day. “A HISTORY OF SERVICEHirsch Pipe & Supply was founded in 1933 on the principle that superior service makes the difference. We know you can get parts from a lot of places, so we strive to make sure that getting your parts from one source — Hirsch — is always the best choice. Along with making sure we have an amazing selection of parts in stock, we back up the selection with service. You can count on the fast help you need to get back on the job, including our 30 minute Will Call Guarantee, same-day deliveries, mobile ordering and more.Our founding commitment to quality service is still at our core today. Part of that service is convenience. Whether you’re in greater Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside, or San Diego County, there’s a Hirsch location nearby. Outside of Southern California, our national sales team serves contractors and wholesalers throughout the U.S. For more information, visit our website at www.Hirsch.com Hirsch has it.###

