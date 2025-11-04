Family Law Leaders Converge in Salt Lake City to Advance How Utah Supports Families Through Divorce

AFCC International Board Meets in Utah for the First Time as 250+ Experts Gather to Advance Best Practices in Family Conflict Resolution

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a historic first, the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC) International Board of Directors will convene its annual meeting in Salt Lake City, coinciding with the Utah Chapter’s 2025 Fall Conference on November 6–7 at the University Guest House, University of Utah.This milestone brings global leaders in family conflict resolution to Utah for the state’s premier multidisciplinary gathering supporting children and families through separation and divorce. More than 250 professionals—including judges, attorneys, mental health clinicians, and educators—are expected to attend.Local Schools Feel the Difference“As school counselors, we see the ripple effects of family conflict every day,” said Sheri Morris, LCSW, a school counselor who has attended Utah AFCC conferences. “The training and professional connections I’ve gained through AFCC have helped me better support students caught between high-conflict homes—offering them a safe place to feel steady and heard.”Her perspective reflects Utah AFCC’s commitment to improving how professionals respond to families in transition—in courtrooms, households, and classrooms across the state.Distinguished Speakers Tackle Critical Issues in Family LawConference highlights include a groundbreaking panel on Coercive Control featuring:• Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson, Utah's 9th Lieutenant Governor and advocate for domestic violence prevention• Dr. Emma Katz, internationally recognized scholar and author on domestic violence and coercive control• Judge Michele Christiansen Forster, Utah Court of Appeals, who authored a landmark judicial opinion on coercive control in Utah family law (Lerman v. Lerman)Programming on Emerging ChallengesThe two-day conference will feature workshops led by top experts in law and mental health, including multiple presentations from AFCC International Board members. Sessions address the most pressing challenges facing family court professionals today:• Coercive control in domestic relationships• Neurodivergence in family law proceedings• Parent-child contact problems and intervention strategies• Court-involved therapy best practices• Children, mental health, and family law• The impact of emerging technologies on family violence and abuse“The Utah AFCC is honored to welcome global leaders in family law and mental health to Salt Lake City for this year’s Fall Conference,” said Todd Wetsel , President of the Utah AFCC Chapter. “Our mission has always been to foster collaboration across disciplines to improve outcomes for children and families navigating conflict. Hosting the AFCC International Board alongside our state conference underscores Utah’s growing reputation as a leader in innovation, education, and professional excellence in the family court system.”“This year’s Utah AFCC Conference brings together an exceptional mix of local expertise and internationally recognized leaders in the field,” said Chelsy Phelps, LMFT, a member of the Utah AFCC Executive Team and Programming Committee, and owner of Unified Family Therapy . “Attendees will gain cutting-edge tools and current best practices to better support families in conflict.”About AFCCThe Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC) is the world’s leading interdisciplinary association dedicated to improving the lives of children and families through the resolution of family conflict. With over 6,000 members across 25 countries, AFCC drives innovation in family law, mediation, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and more.Conference Details• Dates: November 6–7, 2025• Location: University Guest House, Salt Lake City, UT

