CyberFortress Appoints New Executive Leadership to Scale Global Business Resilience and Operational Excellence

Wade Alt, CEO, CyberFortress

Seasoned cybersecurity and operations leaders to drive company's mission of ensuring business continuity through immutable backup and rapid recovery solutions

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberFortress , a leading provider of cyber resilience and business continuity solutions, today announced the appointment of Wade Alt as Chief Executive Officer and Justin Brady as Chief Operating Officer.Alt brings over two decades of transformative leadership in operations, cyber defense, and digital infrastructure to CyberFortress. His appointment signals a new era for the company, focused on scaling its industry-leading Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) portfolio through operational excellence and strategic market expansion.Prior to CyberFortress, Alt served as Chief Operating Officer at DeepSeas, where he was instrumental in unifying and scaling its next-generation cybersecurity Advisory and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. His strategic expertise was honed through significant executive roles, including as Senior Vice President at both Booz Allen Hamilton and Sungard Availability Services. Alt also brings foundational executive experience in strategic technology companies like Neustar, MCI, and Accenture / Andersen Consulting. Alt also holds a Master's degree in International Business from Georgetown University."I see CyberFortress as addressing the other side of cyber defense: business resiliency," said Wade Alt, CEO of CyberFortress. "Unfortuntately, no cyber defense is 100%. There are too many variables to ever guarantee that, which is why having immutable backups and rapid recovery services are so important. You can do everything right and still find yourself in a precarious situation due to a cyber incident."Brady joins CyberFortress as Chief Operating Officer, bringing extensive experience in scaling software businesses and operational excellence. Most recently, he served as Portfolio CEO at Dura Software, a privately held, private equity-backed company specializing in the acquisition and operation of niche software businesses. In this role, Brady oversaw the performance and strategic direction of a portfolio of eight software companies, ensuring each met key operational and financial targets.Prior to his portfolio role, Brady served as CEO for six of Dura's acquired companies, leading post-acquisition execution and implementing operational playbooks that drove long-term value creation. Before joining Dura Software, he was Vice President of Customer Success at Rackspace, where he led a 250-person team supporting a diverse customer base across dedicated and cloud infrastructure services, achieving industry-leading customer satisfaction and retention metrics.Brady holds a B.A. in American History from Washington and Lee University and a Master of Arts in Administration from University of the Incarnate Word."We are thrilled to welcome Wade and Justin to CyberFortress," said Michael Girdley, Chairman of the CyberFortress. "These strategic hires bring unparalleled industry expertise at a critical time for our company. Wade's deep cybersecurity and availability background combined with Justin's proven track record in scaling software businesses positions us perfectly to expand our cyber resilience solutions and accelerate growth. Their leadership will be instrumental in helping organizations achieve true business continuity in an increasingly complex threat landscape."Together, Alt and Brady bring complementary experience in cybersecurity expertise and operational excellence that positions CyberFortress for continued growth and market leadership in the cyber resilience space.About CyberFortressCyberFortress provides enterprise-grade cyber resilience solutions to mid-market and distributed enterprise organizations, protecting against data loss and business downtime. Through immutable backup technology and rapid recovery services, CyberFortress ensures business continuity in the face of cyber attacks, human error, and natural disasters.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.