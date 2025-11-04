Isaac Newton's 2060 Prophecy: New Research Points to 2030 Using Biblical Calendar

"Newton's manuscript from Cambridge Library showing his '2060' calculation (circled for emphasis). The wax seal documents its authenticity.” Public domain.

New research into Isaac Newton's prophetic manuscripts suggests his famous 2060 prediction was calculated using biblical prophetic calendar—pointing to 2030

If Newton was employing the prophetic calendar framework—which aligns with his documented study of biblical prophecy—the converted date on our Gregorian calendar would be 2030, not 2060” — Craig Crawford

CHANUTE, KS, KS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isaac Newton Predicted 2060—But New Book Reveals He May Have Actually Meant 2030: Just Five Years AwayGroundbreaking Research Decodes Newton's Prophetic Calendar System, Revealing Urgent Timeline for HumanityA startling new book reveals that Isaac Newton's famous "2060" prophecy may have been misunderstood for over 300 years. The legendary scientist didn't mean 2060 AD on our modern calendar—he meant 2030. And that's just five years away. Isaac Newton: 2060 , by author Craig Crawford, is now available on Amazon in both print and digital formats.The 300-Year-Old Mystery SolvedMost people know Isaac Newton for revolutionizing physics and mathematics. But few realize that Newton actually spent more time studying BibleProphecies than he did on physics and math. In his private manuscripts, Newton wrote about the year "2060" twice—even circling it once for emphasis—marking it as a pivotal moment in human history.But there was always a question: Which calendar was Newton using?"Newton fervently studied Bible Prophecies, particularly Daniel and Revelation," explains Crawford. "These biblical texts use a 360-day prophetic year, not our modern 365.25-day calendar. When you apply Newton's prophetic system, the math is shocking."The Calculation That Changes EverythingThe conversion is straightforward but profound:• 2060 prophetic years × 360 days = 741,600 days• 741,600 days ÷ 365.25 days per year = 2030 AD"If Newton was using the prophetic calendar—which makes sense given his extensive study of Bible prophecies—then we're not looking at 2060," Crawford states. "We're looking at 2030. That means Newton's predicted timeline is just five years away."Why This Discovery Matters NowThe prophetic 360-day year isn't arbitrary—it appears throughout Scripture:• 1,260 days = 42 months = 3.5 prophetic years• It is the prophetic calendar system used in the books of Daniel and RevelationNewton, who devoted decades to studying these prophecies, would have been intimately familiar with this calendar system and even wrote about it in his studies. So, the question isn't whether Newton knew about it—it's why no one has applied it to his 2060 prediction until now.What Makes This Book DifferentIsaac Newton: 2060 offers readers:• The prophetic calendar breakthrough – Clear explanation of Newton's 360-day system and why it could point to 2030, not 2060• Newton's own words – Via his manuscripts studied by Crawford over three years• Easy-to-understand timeline – Complex prophetic concepts presented in fast-paced, engaging style• Current event connections – How today's headlines align with Newton's prophetic scenario• Practical preparation guide – Biblical instructions on how to avoid the terrors associated with this dateAbout the AuthorCraig Crawford brings unique credentials to this research. With a professional background in Robotics, AI, Virtual Reality, and 3D Imaging— where he founded and ran a company for 20 years—Crawford has also spent many years as Editor of the Bible Prophecy + World News website, www.TheProphecies.com This blend of technical and prophetic insight allows him to present Newton's prediction in an easy-to-understand way."Isaac Newton himself wrote the Introduction to this book," Crawford notes, referring to Newton's own writings that open the volume. "I just had to discover what he was really trying to tell us."The Urgency of 2030With only five years remaining until Newton's converted timeline, Crawford believes the legendary scientist's warnings deserve immediate attention and consideration."Newton didn't just pick 2060 randomly," Crawford explains. "He calculated this date by using specific prophecies found in Scripture, researching ancient events, and using very simple prophetic mathematics. If we've been mis-reading his calendar wrong all this time, we need to understand what he was really predicting—and we need to understand it now."AvailabilityIsaac Newton: 2060 is available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DGGNK9MP?ref_=pe_93986420_774957520 For review copies, interview requests, or further information, please contact:Craig CrawfordPhone: (949) 306-3364Email: cc@TheProphecies.com

