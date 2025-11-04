Veteran-Founded FireGate Biotech Launches to Advance Multi-Axis Immune Modulation

Company debuts with translational programs in immune reset biology and next-generation antibody-enabled therapeutics.

We move deliberately, guided by data, discipline, and translational rigor.” — Daniel Rizzo, Founder & CEO, FireGate Biotech Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FireGate Biotech Inc., a veteran-founded translational immunology company, today formally announced its launch and development focus across a multi-axis immune-modulation platform built to restore dysfunctional immune environments in HIV, oncology, and inflammatory neuro-immune disorders.FireGate’s approach integrates CCR5 signaling blockade, PD-L1 immune checkpoint modulation, and broadly neutralizing antibody (bNAb) platforms to support immune reset mechanisms in conditions marked by chronic inflammation, immune exhaustion, and viral or tumor persistence. The company’s development architecture emphasizes disciplined execution, mechanistic rigor, and transparent scientific governance aligned with modern federal translational research standards.Pipeline ProgramsFG-001 — HIV Functional Cure PlatformFG-001 combines CCR5 antagonism, PD-L1 modulation, and next-generation bNAbs to support durable immune restoration and reservoir control. The program advances through staged in-silico modeling, immune-chip testing, and ex-vivo validation.FG-002 — Oncology Immune Re-activation StrategyFG-002 applies FireGate’s triplet-axis immune framework to tumor microenvironments marked by CCR5-mediated dysregulation and PD-L1-driven exhaustion. The program investigates bNAbs targeting tumor-associated retroviral antigens to restore immune surveillance in refractory cancer indications.FG-003 — Neuro-Immune Repair and Inflammatory CNS DiseaseFG-003 evaluates CCR5 modulation, inflammatory checkpoint control, and remyelination-supportive pathways to promote neural repair in demyelinating and neuro-immune diseases.About FireGate BiotechFireGate Biotech is a veteran-founded translational immunology company developing immune-reset strategies across HIV, oncology, and neuro-immune disease. The company integrates CCR5 blockade, PD-L1 pathway modulation, and next-generation bNAb platforms within a compliance-forward research framework emphasizing mechanistic validation and transparent development.FireGate leverages in-silico computational pipelines and reproducible open-science practices to accelerate discovery.For more information, visit https://firegatebiotech.com Media ContactDaniel RizzoFounder & CEO, FireGate Biotech Inc.📧 media@firegatebiotech.com🔗 LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/firegatebiotech

