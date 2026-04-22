STARRS Announces Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Allen B. West to Board of Advisors

(Courtesy Photo: Lt. Col. Allen West)

Drawing on his experience in combat and in Congress, West emphasized the importance of STARRS’ mission in today’s environment.

Americans, young and old, are hungry to better understand what it means to be an American. As a combat-tested veteran and former elected official, West walks the talk.” — Dr. Ron Scott, President and CEO of STARRS

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services (STARRS) proudly announces that Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Allen B. West—a decorated combat veteran, former U.S. Army battalion commander, and former member of the United States Congress—has joined its Board of Advisors.West brings decades of military leadership, public service, and constitutional advocacy to the organization at a time when STARRS continues its mission to promote a merit-based, mission-focused United States Armed Forces.A Call to ServeWhen asked what motivated him to join STARRS at this point in his career, West pointed to both personal respect for its leadership and alignment with its mission.“Being asked by MG(R) Joe Arbuckle, a man I highly respect, along with Medal of Honor recipient MAJ(R) Drew Dix, the only response is ‘Airborne, Sir!’” said West. “I have long been aware of the work of STARRS, and it is vital in ensuring we restore, have, and maintain a merit-based U.S. Armed Forces. I am also guided by my father’s words: ‘Find out what the standard is and exceed it.’ He served in a segregated Army, and I will not allow a return to cultural separatism in our military.”A Defense of Military IntegrityDrawing on his experience in combat and in Congress, West emphasized the importance of STARRS’ mission in today’s environment.“The ideology of cultural Marxism has no place in our armed services,” West said. “It is imperative that I leverage my experience as a combat veteran, retired Army officer, and former Member of Congress to speak clearly and forcefully in defense of our military. Generations of my family have served in combat, and I remain committed to the oath I took to support and defend the Constitution—an oath that has no statute of limitations.”A Message to Veterans and SupportersWest also issued a call to action for fellow veterans and supporters across the nation. “To my fellow veterans who still believe in the oath we took, it is time to raise our voices,” he said. “I hope to be deployed by STARRS on this ideological battlefield to stand against agendas that undermine the strength, unity, and mission of our military. Our warriors are victors—and we must ensure that legacy endures.”Leadership PerspectiveSTARRS leadership welcomed West’s addition, noting his proven leadership, clarity of conviction, and lifelong commitment to service.“Lt. Col. West is a role model not only for the men and women who wear the uniform of our armed forces but for all Americans who love their country. He is quick to credit his mother and father for teaching him the principles and values of the American Creed, said Dr. Ron Scott, President and CEO of STARRS.(link to the April 7 presentation by Scott). https://starrs.us/starrs-leaders-give-american-creed-presentation-at-the-center-for-american-values “Americans, young and old, are hungry to better understand what it means to be an American. As a combat-tested veteran and former elected official, West walks the talk as an important spokesman for our Nation,” Scott said.Please watch Lt. Col. West's presentation at The Center for American Values in Colorado. https://starrs.us/ltc-west-instill-honor-integrity-patriotism-and-character-in-the-next-generation/ About STARRSStand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services — a 501(c)(3). The purpose is to help educate all Americans about the importance of maintaining a military focused solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation’s wars. This mission involves removing DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military. For more information, visit https://starrs.us --30--

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