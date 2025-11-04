Author and Entrepreneur Liu Shaoyong Receives "Outstanding Original IP Award" at New York AI & Film Festival Author and Entrepreneur Liu Shaoyong Receives "Outstanding Original IP Award" at New York AI & Film Festival Author and Entrepreneur Liu Shaoyong Receives "Outstanding Original IP Award" at New York AI & Film Festival Author and Entrepreneur Liu Shaoyong Receives "Outstanding Original IP Award" at New York AI & Film Festival Author and Entrepreneur Liu Shaoyong Receives "Outstanding Original IP Award" at New York AI & Film Festival

NEWYORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liu Shaoyong, a prominent best-selling author, inventor, and entrepreneur from China, was honored with the "Outstanding Original IP Award" for his work, "Sino-American Love: Goodbye, Lovers." The award was presented during the gala of the 3rd International Chinese Original IP Film Festival & 1st New York AI International Film Festival, held at the Broadway Theatre in Manhattan on October 18, 2025.Mr. Liu's recognition at the festival highlights his multifaceted career, which bridges literary creation, invention, and industry. His professional background includes entrepreneurship as the founder of Zhuhai Treasure Plastic Products Co., Ltd. The company's participation in the event underscored its support for Mr. Liu's creative endeavors and the broader mission of cultural exchange.This year's festival centered on a timely theme: the future applications and development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in film and short video production. A primary focus of the event was to explore how authors' written works and intellectual property (IP) can be efficiently and cost-effectively translated into visual media, thereby expanding their reach, impact, and commercial viability in the digital age. Mr. Liu's award for "Outstanding Original IP" was presented in this specific context, recognizing his work's potential for adaptation.The festival's credibility was underscored by its distinguished leadership. The event was chaired by Professor Bill Einreinhofer, a three-time Emmy Award winner, with Dr. Yuhua Zhu, Executive Vice President of the New York Film Academy, serving as Vice Chairman. The jury was led by Ms. Shaoai Chi, a noted Hollywood-based Chinese-American director, and Ms. Sunny Zhang served as the event's Chief Planner.In a significant acknowledgment of the event's contribution to cultural relations, New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim and his senior advisor, former Assemblywoman Ellen Young, presented a certificate of honor to the festival's organizer, the Dragon Tales Foundation. The commendation recognized the foundation's outstanding contributions to promoting original Chinese-language film and fostering US-China cultural exchange.In his acceptance speech, Mr. Liu shared a message of perseverance. "If you believe in miracles and pursue them persistently, miracles will happen," said Mr. Liu. "And those who create miracles are, precisely, the ones who hold dreams."The awards gala was preceded by daytime activities, including an "AI & IP Theme Forum" held at the Flushing Library. The forum provided a platform for writers, producers, and technologists to discuss the challenges and opportunities for authors in the era of AI. During this event, the inaugural issue of "Shihua Literature" was launched, with Chief Editor Dr. Xian Li inviting editorial staff and authors, including Mr. Liu, to celebrate the occasion. Following the forum, Mr. Liu, along with several other authors, donated copies of their works, including his novels "Circle Money" and "The Founder," to the Flushing Library's permanent collection.The evening gala at the Broadway Theatre featured a high-caliber audience of filmmakers, authors, and cultural figures. The atmosphere was marked by strong enthusiasm for film and culture, complemented by artistic performances, including a notable piano solo by Dr. Tingting Wu. The successful execution of the festival was attributed to its organizing committee, including the efforts of Chief Planner Sunny Zhang, the coordination and design contributions of Dr. Ellen Qiongzhao, a noted sculptor who also designed the awards, and the participation of international producer Ms. Xiaodong Cao, known for her involvement in numerous Academy Award-affiliated films.About Liu Shaoyong Liu Shaoyong is a Chinese author, inventor, and entrepreneur. He is the author of several best-selling novels, including "The Founder" and "Circle Money," and is the founder of Zhuhai Treasure Plastic Products Co., Ltd. His work bridges the spheres of technology, industry, and the creative arts.About Dragon Tales Foundation The Dragon Tales Foundation is an organization dedicated to promoting original Chinese-language intellectual property and fostering cultural exchange between the United States and China through film, literature, and technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.