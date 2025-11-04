Two Wisconsin Originals Unite: Nicolet Law & Drink Wisconsinbly Proudly Introduce “The Nicolet Lawdge” in Milwaukee

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Milwaukee’s Drink Wisconsinbly Pub just got a bold new addition: The Nicolet Lawdge. This new branded space is the result of an exciting collaboration between two Wisconsin staples, Nicolet Law and Drink Wisconsinbly. It’s all being done in the name of celebrating community, creativity, and Wisconsin’s spirit.

Connecting with local communities has always been important to Nicolet Law. By teaming up with a local landmark like Drink Wisconsinbly, the firm continues its mission to meet Wisconsinites where they gather. The pub has been helping locals gather for nearly ten years now, making Drink Wisconsinbly an ideal business to partner with, and their pub a perfect spot for the Nicolet Lawdge.

Stepping in from Highland Avenue, patrons won’t have a hard time spotting the Nicolet Lawdge, a lively section filled with local flair. The space features Nicolet Law-branded table toppers, umbrellas, window decals, a floor compass decal, and digital signage on the pub’s TVs.

A notable feature can be found on Drink Wisconsinbly’s iconic mural wall: Nicolet Lawdge’s billboard wall decal, featuring a QR code that patrons can scan to enter quarterly giveaways.

The Nicolet Lawdge unites Nicolet Law, Drink Wisconsinbly, and the communities they serve. It’s a welcoming spot for friends, old and new, to make memories and raise their glasses.

Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers is a leading personal injury law firm dedicated to advocating for individuals and families injured through no fault of their own across the Midwest, with offices serving communities in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. With a team of experienced attorneys, Nicolet Law provides comprehensive legal representation and personalized support to clients in their pursuit of justice and fair compensation.

