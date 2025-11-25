Sequoia Legal Welcomes Corporate and Transactional Attorney Nicholas J. Vail

Denver, Colorado – Sequoia Legal is pleased to announce that attorney Nicholas J. Vail joined the firm’s Corporate and Transactional Practice as Of Counsel in December 2024. His addition strengthens the firm’s ability to provide strategic, business-oriented legal counsel to companies managing complex transactions and regulatory challenges.

Vail’s practice focuses on corporate structuring, mergers and acquisitions, and commercial transactions, where he helps clients execute multi-jurisdictional deals and implement effective compliance and growth strategies. He is known for his pragmatic approach, clear communication style, and ability to guide clients through sophisticated legal and business considerations.

Since joining Sequoia Legal as Of Counsel, Vail advised on a $50 million corporate restructuring and combination involving multiple stakeholders and sophisticated tax and regulatory issues. He also led the acquisition of multiple franchise units across several jurisdictions, assisting the purchaser in navigating franchise and lending complexities that resulted in a successful closing and continued expansion.

Vail’s addition reflects Sequoia Legal’s continued growth and its dedication to expanding its corporate and transactional capabilities to better serve clients with diverse, evolving business needs across the United States and abroad. His role further enhances the firm’s capacity to support companies facing increasingly complex legal and operational demands across multiple industries today.

Sequoia Legal is a Denver-based law firm focusing on corporate, international trade, and compliance matters. The firm advises clients ranging from entrepreneurs to global enterprises on business transactions, regulatory strategy, and cross-border operations, offering practical and cost-effective legal guidance. For more information, visit https://sequoialegal.com/.

