1 Exam Prep Launches National Effort to Empower 25,000 New Contractors Across America

Leading contractor school expands beyond traditional contractor license exam prep to help tradespeople.

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1 Exam Prep , a nationally recognized contractor school and one of the leading providers of contractor license exam preparation and general contractor license education, today announced a major national initiative to empower 25,000 new contractors to get licensed and launch successful businesses within the next three years. The initiative, titled “25,000 Contractors in 3 Years: Building America’s Workforce,” reflects 1 Exam Prep’s mission to not only help students pass their exams but also to provide state-approved contractor courses, business training, and mentorship programs to help contractors excel in every trade discipline.From License to Legacy: Building the Next Generation of Contractor EntrepreneursFor more than a decade, 1 Exam Prep has been a trusted leader in contractor education—helping nearly 100,000 contractors at some point in their journey to earn their licenses, pass their Florida contractor license exams, or expand their construction businesses. The company’s courses and online contractor school programs provide the most comprehensive training available, covering Florida general contractor license prep , HVAC certification, electrical contractor licensing, plumbing license education, roofing contractor test prep, NASCLA-accredited exams, and business and finance exam preparation “Passing your contractor license exam is just the beginning,” said Andrew Gertz, General Manager of 1 Exam Prep. “Our goal is to help every student build a real business—one that creates jobs, strengthens local communities, and grows beyond $5 million in annual revenue. At One Exam Prep, we don’t just teach you to pass—we teach you to prosper.”A Complete Pathway for Every ContractorEach student enrolled with 1 Exam Prep’s state-specific contractor course programs will gain access to the company’s Business Success Program—a comprehensive system designed to help contractors transition from licensing to long-term success. Students can access online and in-person contractor license prep courses that include state contractor licensing requirements, business and finance exam content, and DBPR-compliant certification materials.The program includes:Business Formation & Licensing Setup – Guidance through entity registration, tax compliance, and state application support for contractor licensing in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and beyond.Plan Review & Permitting Services – Expedited permitting, plan review, and private virtual inspections through 1 Contractor Solutions to help contractors complete projects efficiently and stay compliant.Insurance & Risk Management – Access to contractor-specific insurance options through 1 Insurance Solutions, including general liability, workers’ compensation, and bonding programs for construction professionals.Marketing & Growth Tools – SEO, branding, and online marketing strategies for roofing contractors, HVAC contractors, plumbing contractors, and general contractors.Ongoing Coaching & Community – Mentorship and business development resources via the Next Level Contractor YouTube channel and podcast, offering insights on project management, compliance, and business operations.Fueling Workforce and Economic GrowthThe “25,000 Contractors in 3 Years: Building America’s Workforce” campaign supports the nationwide effort to close the skilled trades gap by providing structured, state-approved contractor license education. Through online contractor classes and in-person test prep options, the initiative makes contractor education more accessible across all trades—general contracting, HVAC, plumbing, roofing, solar, and electrical. Each new contractor license represents a business, a family, and a contribution to America’s growing construction workforce.“This is about rebuilding the American workforce from the ground up,” Gertz added. “Every new contractor we help start represents a new business, a new family opportunity, and a stronger community.”Recognizing Student Success: The Contractor Journey Spotlight ProgramAs part of the campaign, 1 Exam Prep will highlight three students each month in its Contractor Journey Spotlight Program—a media feature that showcases their success in earning their licenses and growing their businesses. The program includes contractors who have completed certifications in electrical, plumbing, roofing, HVAC, and solar installation—providing valuable online visibility and SEO exposure through the company’s media network. These stories demonstrate how comprehensive education and mentorship empower individuals to become successful entrepreneurs and job creators in the trades.About 1 Exam Prep1 Exam Prep is a national contractor school specializing in contractor license exam preparation, general contractor exam prep, and business development programs. Based in Sunrise, Florida, the company has been in business for over 10 years and has helped close to 100,000 contractors at some point in their licensing or business journey.In addition to its education division, 1 Exam Prep operates 1 Contractor Solutions, which provides permitting, plan review, and private virtual inspections for contractors, and 1 Insurance Solutions, which offers contractor-specific insurance programs including general liability, workers’ compensation, and bonding coverage.Through its connected ecosystem—1 Exam Prep, 1 Contractor Solutions, 1 Insurance Solutions, and the Next Level Contractor media platform—the organization provides a full suite of resources to help contractors succeed at every stage of their careers. Programs include preparation for state contractor exams such as the Florida General Contractor Exam, NASCLA Accredited Exam, roofing contractor license, HVAC license Florida, electrical certification, plumbing contractor exam prep, and building contractor license training—all aligned with DBPR application standards and state licensing requirements.For more information, visit www.1ExamPrep.com or follow the Next Level Contractor Podcast on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.Media Contact1 Exam Prep – Media RelationsEmail: press@1examprep.comWebsite: www.1ExamPrep.com Phone: (954) 281-4000

