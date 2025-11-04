Knee Replacement Patients on Florida’s Space Coast Now Enjoying Faster Recoveries thanks to Optimotion Implants

Optimotion Implants logo Cemented Cruciate Retaining System Cementless Cruciate Retaining System

Physicians are now offering the Lateral Approach for total knee replacements using Optimotion Implants, transforming patient care and operational efficiency

Seeing our patients get back to their active lifestyles quickly is incredibly gratifying. Our participating surgeons help them do that sooner with our minimally invasive Lateral Approach technique.” — Dr. Steve Nguyen, Founder of Optimotion Implants

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optimotion Implants , a medical device company that designs and manufactures total knee replacement implants and associated surgical instrumentation is expanding operations across Florida including on the Space Coast. Patients from Cape Canaveral to Titusville to Palm Bay can access the procedure at nearby surgical centers in Melbourne and Rockledge. Optimotion Implants is the only company in the world utilizing the revolutionary Lateral Approach technique in total knee replacement. Participating surgeons are highly trained on the Lateral Approach which allows them to do what others cannot, leading to better outcomes for patients.“Seeing our patients get back to their active lifestyles quickly is incredibly gratifying,” said Dr. Steve Nguyen, Founder of Optimotion Implants. “Our participating surgeons help them do that sooner with our minimally invasive Lateral Approach technique. Optimotion’s technology allows our patients to potentially start walking the same day after surgery. The recovery is generally quicker with less initial pain and less damage to soft tissue, often yielding superior functional outcomes than the traditional anterior approach.”Optimotion was built on the idea that a knee replacement does not have to put life on hold. The Optimotion (OI) Blue Total Knee System is designed for younger, active patients who want to get back on their feet faster. Optimotion’s patent-pending instruments are catered toward the minimally invasive Lateral Approach to total knee replacement. This approach can be performed at outpatient surgery centers, sending patients home the same day.The Lateral Approach preserves the quadriceps muscle by placing the incision on the lateral side of the knee. This method has been shown to exhibit numerous benefits to the patient.Patient Benefits include:• Lateral Approach minimizes muscle impact, preserving surrounding muscles• Smaller incision, cosmetically preferred• Faster recovery due to muscle sparing approach – less nerve damage• Improved range of motion• Ideal for Outpatient Surgery CentersMost importantly, Optimotion’s procedure leads to higher patient satisfaction rates (15% higher than the national average). To hear patient testimonials click here The OI Blue Total Knee System includes a wide variety of implants with both cemented and cementless options for surgeon preference.Participating Locations Offering Optimotion Implants include:Pasquale F. Reino, DOBeyond the Scope Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine200 E. Hibiscus Boulevard, Melbourne, FLPasquale F. Reino, DORevive MD Internal Medicine3165 Suntree Blvd Suite 101, Rockledge, FLFor more information visit: https://optimotionimplants.com/ About Optimotion ImplantsOptimotion Implants, LLC is a medical device company that designs and manufactures total knee replacement implants and associated surgical instrumentation for the revolutionary Lateral Approach total knee replacement. Optimotion was built on the idea that a knee replacement does not have to put life on hold. The OI Blue Total Knee System is designed for younger, active patients who want to get back on their feet more quickly. Our patent-pending instruments are catered towards the minimally invasive Lateral Approach to total knee replacement. This approach can be performed at outpatient surgery centers, sending patients home the same day.

