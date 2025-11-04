ICL Academy Announces Strategic Partnership with United States Hunter Jumper Association

Kat Fuqua, ICL Academy Student Lily Stewart, ICL Academy Student Ryder Richardson ICL Equestrian Student

Leading Virtual School for Passionate Student-Athletes Partners with Premier Equestrian Organization

We’re proud to partner with an institution that supports student-athletes who balance their passion for riding with their academic and personal growth.” — USHJA Executive Director Whitney Allen

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICL Academy , the nation's leading private virtual school for students pursuing their passions, today announced a strategic partnership with the United States Hunter Jumper Association (USHJA). This collaboration will provide equestrian athletes with enhanced support to pursue their competitive goals while maintaining academic excellence through ICL's innovative educational model."Our collaboration with the USHJA marks a powerful step forward for equestrian athletes who aspire to balance elite training with an exceptional education," said Dayton Hansen, ICL Academy’s Chief Operating Officer. "ICL Academy's flexible and personalized model gives these young riders the ability to chase their dreams without compromise — helping them grow as scholars, athletes, and leaders."The partnership unites two organizations committed to excellence and youth development. The USHJA serves as the national Hunter/Jumper affiliate of the United States Equestrian Federation, with over 54,000 members nationwide. Beyond offering competition-based programs, the USHJA is dedicated to the Hunter/Jumper community, providing exceptional educational opportunities, leadership development, and grant programs, as well as resources that support the welfare of horses and riders. Through these initiatives, the USHJA invests in the next generation of equestrian leaders, ensuring the sport's continued growth and integrity.The partnership comes at a time when many of ICL Academy's current students are actively competing at the highest levels of the sport. Notable students currently competing in USHJA-sanctioned events include Lily Stewart, Kat Fuqua, Drew Gordon, and Jessie Woodard, all of whom exemplify the school's commitment to supporting dual excellence in academics and athletics.Kirk Spahn, Founder of ICL Academy, emphasized the transformative impact of this partnership: "For too long, talented young equestrians have been forced to choose between their education and their sport. We're building a model where both can thrive simultaneously, and our students prove every day that with the right support, they can achieve remarkable things in both arenas."ICL Academy's track record in equestrian education is further demonstrated through its distinguished alumni. The school proudly counts Ryder Richardson among its graduates — a USHJA Gochman Grant for USEF Pony Finals recipient, USHJA Youth Leadership Award winner, and 2022 USEF Youth Sportsman’s Award recipient.This partnership underscores both organizations' dedication to developing well-rounded young athletes who can achieve their competitive ambitions while building a strong educational foundation for their futures.For more information about ICL Academy and its programs for equestrian athletes, visit ICL’s Equestrian Web Page or contact admissions@iclacademy.orgAbout ICL Academy: ICL Academy is the leading private virtual school for students pursuing their passions. Through flexible scheduling and personalized learning, ICL empowers students to excel academically while dedicating time to their athletic, artistic, and entrepreneurial pursuits.About USHJA: The United States Hunter Jumper Association, as the official Hunter/Jumper affiliate of the United States Equestrian Federation, is a competition-based sport organization that serves our members through educational programs, awards and recognition, communication, and rules. We provide a wide array of programs for all Hunter/Jumper levels, and we are mindful of the well-being of our equine partners. Additionally, we are committed to preserving the history of our sport, and through our Foundation, we support charitable and benevolent services. Learn more at ushja.org.

