Consumer Advocacy Law Group Expands Efforts to Address Deceptive Solar and Lending Practices Across the U.S.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As deceptive contracts and misleading financial agreements continue to affect consumers nationwide, Consumer Advocacy Law Group (CALG) has intensified its efforts to combat unfair business practices and protect individuals from corporate misconduct.The firm focuses on cases involving deceptive trade practices, predatory lending, breach of contract, and consumer protection, providing legal support to those misled by companies engaging in unfair or coercive agreements.“At CALG, we encounter far too many consumers who have been taken advantage of through hidden terms or deceptive sales practices,” said Richard Fonbuena, Managing Partner at Consumer Advocacy Law Group. “Our goal is to hold corporations accountable and help restore fairness and transparency to the marketplace.”In recent months, CALG has seen an overwhelming number of homeowners across the United States seeking assistance after signing long-term solar system contracts that did not perform as promised. The firm’s attorneys continue to advocate for these clients through legal claims focused on truth in advertising, fair disclosure, and accountability in contract enforcement.Through a combination of litigation, arbitration, and negotiation, CALG’s attorneys aim to create meaningful outcomes for consumers and contribute to broader awareness of predatory and deceptive trade practices.About Consumer Advocacy Law GroupBased in Las Vegas, Nevada, Consumer Advocacy Law Group is a full-service consumer law firm representing clients in matters involving deceptive trade practices, contract disputes, predatory lending, breach of contract, and consumer protection. The firm is committed to promoting fairness, transparency, and justice in the marketplace.

