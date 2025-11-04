Easymetering Announces AMI 2.0 Breakthrough Smart Metering Grid-Edge AI for use cases In Front of and Behind the Meter

Easymetering AMI 2.0 solution, powered by Qualcomm Technology , and ezMGridEdge framework to deliver AI grid edge, interoperability, and resilient connectivity

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easymetering today announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to modernize Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) across the United States with the industry’s first Private LTE AMI 2.0 solution. With SnapdragonSDX 35 modems with industrial features, Easymetering powers a new AMI 2.0 solution and ezMGridEdge™ Framework , the collaboration delivers a next-generation smart metering platform designed to bring intelligence, interoperability, flexibility, and resilience to utility networks.Robust connectivity from the meter to the Utility CloudThe solution introduces a Private LTE strategy that leverages Anterix’s 900 MHz private wireless broadband for wide-area coverage and rural penetration. This provides utilities with reliable connectivity everywhere, while ensuring the scalability needed to support the growing demands of electrification, distributed energy resources (DERs), and customer engagement.At the heart of this solution is the Snapdragon SDX 35 with industrial features, tailored for mission-critical applications, that provide 4G and 5G cellular connectivity for public and private networks. In addition to supporting Anterix’s 900 MHz private wireless broadband, the chipset also supports all LTE and 5G bands used by North American operators and other regions, which provides a comprehensive and robust way for the meter to connect to the utility cloud. The chipset can smartly and autonomously switch between different bands making it easy for metering vendors to manage connectivity.Intelligence in Front of and Behind the MeterAt the heart of this solution is Easymetering’s ezMGridEdge™ framework, running on Snapdragon processor. This architecture transforms every smart meter into a grid-edge computer capable of hosting distributed AI applications and managing intelligence on both sides of the meter:●In front of the meter (FTM): outage detection, voltage optimization, sag/swell event monitoring, and predictive maintenance for critical utility assets.●Behind the meter (BTM): real-time energy insights, appliance-level analytics, DER management—including solar, EV charging, and batteries—and customer-facing energy optimization tools.This dual-layer approach enables utilities to evolve AMI from data collection networks into distributed intelligence platforms that improve reliability, efficiency, and customer experience.The computer power required for these user cases is provided by the CPU/application processor included inside the Snapdragon X35 that is a unique platform bringing together the best of compute and connectivity into one chipset. In addition to the 4G/5G modem, it also includes a single core Cortex ARM CPU that provides processing power that is many times more than simple MCUs. Using this CPU inside the Snapdragon X35, Easymetering has been able to develop applications and run ML models on the 5G chipset.Interoperability and Universal IntegrationezMGridEdge™ is designed on ANSI and DLMS/COSEM international standards, ensuring seamless interoperability across utility back-end systems, grid devices, and future technologies. This meter- and device-agnostic approach prevents vendor lock-in and allows utilities of all sizes to adopt AMI 2.0 with confidence.Complete Management and Network ResilienceBeyond intelligence and interoperability, ezMGridEdge™ introduces a comprehensive management layer:●Integrated Meter, NIC, and eSIM Management with secure remote provisioning and updates, reducing field maintenance costs.●Fail-over and fail-back capabilities that allow smart meters to automatically switch between public LTE and private LTE, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity. Accelerated Private LTE adoption , enabling utilities to leverage public LTE infrastructure immediately while deploying their private LTE networks on a scale.By working together with Anterix, the nation’s leader in private wireless broadband for critical infrastructure, Easymetering and Qualcomm Technologies are enabling utilities to maintain service continuity today while building toward the fully private LTE networks of tomorrow.Showcase at UBBA ConferenceEasymetering will showcase its next-generation smart meter featuring the ezMGridEdge™ framework and Snapdragon SDX35 technology at the Utility Broadband Alliance Summit & Plugfest 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. This debut will demonstrate how utilities can deploy AMI 2.0, combine public and private LTE strategies, and unlock distributed intelligence at the grid edge.Executive QuotesByron Rojas, CEO at EASYMETERING “ezMGridEdgeTM was designed to give utilities the flexibility and intelligence they need for the next generation of AMI. By combining interoperability, communications for Private LTE, commercial bands, and integrated device management, we’re enabling utilities to deliver distributed AI applications both in front of and behind the meter, while customers gain smarter, more reliable energy experiences.”Jeff Arnold, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Our Snapdragon processors extend Qualcomm Technologies’ leadership in AI and connectivity into the utility sector. Partnering with Easymetering allows us to deliver global solution that combine the wide reach of 900 MHz with the high capacity of CBRS as well as public MNO bands, ensuring resilience and scalability as utilities modernize their grids.”Anterix - Steve Ryan, VP, Ecosystem and Partnerships “This collaboration highlights the value of the ecosystem of utility-focused technologies and solutions that Anterix and our Anterix Active Ecosystem partners are curating, all centered on 900 MHz private LTE. Together, we are giving utilities the tools they need to evolve AMI 2.0 into a platform that is interoperable, resilient, and future-ready—supporting the growing complexity of the modern grid.”Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

