Smart Communications Expands SaaS support With New Singapore Data Centre Powered by AWS

SINGAPORE, NEW SOUTH WALES, SINGAPORE, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Communications , a leading technology company focused on helping highly regulated organisations engage in more meaningful conversations, has expanded its investment in Singapore and ASEAN with the addition of an AWS-powered data centre, strengthening its SaaS operations and regional support for enterprise customers. Locally housed data opens up the full functionality of The Conversation Cloud™ platform in Singapore for the first time.The new data centre enables Smart Communications to expand its work with Singapore government agencies and leading financial services institutions across Singapore and ASEAN, providing a modern, secure, and compliant way to manage customer interactions end to end. As a trusted partner to over 700 of the world’s most highly regulated enterprises, Smart Communications combines cloud scalability with built-in, responsible AI capabilities, enabling organisations to intelligently collect data, personalise content, and orchestrate communications across every channel – all within their compliance guardrails.“Singapore sets the standard for digital engagement, and its citizens expect interactions that are instant, intuitive, and connected,” said Nick Smith, General Manager of APAC at Smart Communications. “By hosting the Conversation Cloud locally, we’re empowering organisations to deliver the kind of intelligent, two-way digital conversations that meet these expectations, while ensuring data sovereignty, compliance, and world-class performance.”With the Conversation Cloud, Singaporean organisations can:• Transform data collection into intelligent digital experiences – Replace legacy processes like paper-based, PDF, and static online forms that create friction with a cloud-based software that transforms traditional data collection into seamless, mobile friendly, and guided interactions.• Communicate in real-time via personalised interactions at scale – Move beyond one-way outbound communications to deliver dynamic, context-aware conversations at scale, ensuring every message is relevant, responsive, and aligned to customer preferences.• Coordinate across channels – Orchestrate consistent, two-way interactions across all touchpoints to create a unified and optimised customer experience.The Conversation Cloud brings the end-to-end communication process together with:• Integration – Seamlessly connects with over 30 trusted enterprise systems including Salesforce, Pega, and Guidewire to eliminate silos, maximise existing technology investments, and accelerate speed to market.• AI-Powered Intelligence – Applies practical, responsible AI to enhance how enterprises design and deliver communications within compliance guardrails. Built for regulated industries, the Conversation Cloud ensures content provenance, auditability, and governance so organisations can confidently adopt AI while maintaining transparency and control.With the launch of the Singapore data centre, Smart Communications continues to build momentum across the region. Following the introduction of SmartHUB™ and SmartPATH™ earlier this year and the growing adoption of SmartCOMM™ and SmartIQ™, this latest investment further empowers enterprises across ASEAN to accelerate digital transformation and deliver trusted, intelligent customer experiences at scale

